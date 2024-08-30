Ryan Reynolds Opens Up About Who They Asked To Be In Deadpool And Wolverine But Couldn't, And Get Out

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth franchise, known for constantly releasing new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order were thrilled when Ryan Reynolds finally jointed the fray with Deadpool & Wolverine, which has been wildly successful since hitting theaters. Reynolds recently opened up about who they asked to be in Deadpool 3 but couldn't, and get out.

Deadpool & Wolverine broke records upon hitting theaters, so fans think that the title characters are going to factor heavily into upcoming Marvel movies. While the blockbuster featured wild cameos like Channing Tatum, there were some names that the team failed to get on board. That includes Oscar winner Jordan Peele, as Ryan Reynolds shared with ScreenRant:

I have one - he couldn't do it, one of the first people that were offered a role we were trying to work with desperately was Jordan Peele. But we are such enormous fans of his, everything he does, I think he's just one of the great underrated performers as well. Obviously, he's busy building a gigantic empire as a director and creator, but he's somebody that I still, to this day, would love to find some way to team up with. I don't even care what he would play, but I would love to work with him.

Well, my mind is blown. While it's unclear how Peele could have factored into the contents of Deadpool & Wolverine, the idea of him being in the threequel is definitely a thrilling one. Unfortunately it didn't work out for whatever reason. Maybe in the fourth movie?

Reynolds' comments about Jordan Peele are sure to inspire some fan theories about who the actor/director might have played in Deadpool 3. Since the movie leaned into the concept of the multiverse, including the Time Variance Authority, the possibilities are pretty much endless. Maybe he could have ended up as a variant of Deadpool himself?

Part of the reason why Deadpool & Wolverine resonated so well with audiences was because Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's faux feud put their A+ chemistry on display. While Deadpool 3's ending was a sendoff to 20th Century Fox, fans are wondering when the movie's title characters might return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans assume Kevin Feige has big plans after how successful the threequel was, with some hoping that they get to join the next big crossover event of the shared universe: Avengers: Doomsday.

As for Jordan Peele, moviegoers are eager to see his next work in an upcoming horror movie. In just a few years he's been established as one of the most original filmmakers in the genre, thanks to his acclaimed work on Get Out, Us, and Nope.

Deadpool & Wolverine is still in theaters now. Check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the movies in the new year.