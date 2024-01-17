After Ryan Reynolds Shared A Behind-The-Scenes Photo From The Deadpool 3 Set, His And Hugh Jackman’s Director Shared A Sweet Response

Ready for Deadpool 3? We sure are, especially considering it’s been over five years since Ryan Reynolds last played the superhero on the big screen, but filming is still underway on the production. As the next among the upcoming Marvel movies continues to be shot, Reynolds took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes photo, and his director Shawn Levy responded with a message of gratitude around the project.

If you’ve been following the production of Deadpool 3 closely, you know that Ryan Reynolds has been working around the clock to keep the secrets of the sequel safe, which includes even spreading his own bonkers set photos amidst prior leaks. So while the Deadpool actor kept things simple with this set photo, it certainly led to a sweet response from Shawn Levy. Check it out:

(Image credit: Shawn Levy/Instagram)

Reynolds shared a black and white photo of two on-set folding chairs that read “Logan” and “Wade Wilson,” and credited Shawn Levy with taking the photo. Levy reposted the photo with the message “luckiest director ever.” Aww!! It sounds like the production is going super well, especially if Shawn Levy is taking the time to post sentiments like this one. How can you not have the best time when you are working with the likes of Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, anyway?

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman lead the Deadpool 3 cast , which will also include Emma Corrin, Matthew Macfadyen joining the MCU for the first time. Reportedly, Morena Baccarin will return as Vanessa, along with Leslie Uggams’ Blind Al, Karan Soni’s Dopinder, Rob Delaney’s Peter and Brianna Hildebrand’s Negasonic Teenage Warhead among others. The movie has also been the center of speculation regarding Jennifer Garner reprising her role as Elektra and Taylor Swift joining the MCU as well.

At this point, Shawn Levy, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman do have a rather sweet story as collaborators. It all started when Levy and Jackman worked together over a decade ago for 2011’s Real Steel. After they worked together on the science fiction action movie, Jackman introduced Levy to Reynolds, and the pair have not stopped working together for years. The director/actor duo first made a movie with 2021’s Free Guy before teaming up again for 2022’s The Adam Project.

Deadpool 3 will be their third collaboration together, but it won’t stop there. The pair are already working on a comedy together about a fictional boy band reunion before additionally signing on for an international heist comedy together this past December.

While we look forward to more Levy/Reynolds/Jackman collaborations in the future, we’re definitely the most pumped for Deadpool 3 right now. The movie, which will also be the MCU’s first R-rated movie, is set to hit theaters on July 26.