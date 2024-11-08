Ryan Reynolds Just Compared Channing Tatum’s Gambit To His Own Experience ‘Showing’ Deadpool In That Video Years Ago. This Gives Me So Much Hope

The Marvel Cinematic Universe constantly brings new content to fans, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The most recent project to hit the big screen was Shawn Levy's Deadpool & Wolverine, which broke records at the box office. Deadpool 3 had tons of cameos, including the debut of Channing Tatum as Gambit. Ryan Reynolds just compared that payoff to his own experience showing Deadpool in that video years ago. And this gives me so much hope we'll see more of the beloved X-Man.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order will recall how a leak of Deadpool test footage helped to get the first movie produced. During a conversation with EW, Reynolds found a connection between that infamous leak and Tatum's surprise Gambit appearance in Deadpool 3. In his words:

I honestly don't know what goes on behind closed doors in the bookkeeping sessions at Marvel, but I do know that they're obsessed with him in that role. It's kind of like the same situation I went through. Once you show that it works well, that's really what they need. Sometimes they just need to see it in action.

Well, that's definitely hopeful. If the powers that be at Marvel Studios liked Tatum's performance as the card throwing mutant so much, maybe there's hope that his canceled Gambit movie could get new life. Or perhaps he'll simply play the role again in whatever Kevin Feige has planned for the X-Men. Either way, I'm hoping we get to see him return to this role.

Chatter about Tatum's possible future as Remy LeBeau started getting louder online when Deadpool & Wolverine's true Gambit ending was revealed after the blockbuster had already arrived in theaters. Some fans hoped that Reynolds was teasing what's coming next, but no announcement has come from the studio. But apparently they were happy with what the Magic Mike actor brought to the table. Add in Gambit's death during X-Men '97, and the character is wildly popular right now. So why not make Tatum's version the definitive one in the MCU? Only time will tell.

Tatum's Gambit film was in development for years when the X-Men movies were still being produced. And after sitting in development hell, Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox and its properties seemed to kill the project for good. But now that audiences have seen what Tatum could bring to the table, it should be interesting to see if Deadpool & Wolverine influenced upcoming Marvel movies.

Deadpool & Wolverine will arrive on Disney+ November 12th. The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.