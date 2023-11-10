Ryan Reynolds Confirms Deadpool 3's New Release Date As Cameras Start Rolling

It's an exciting time in the TV and film industry, which is expected to return to normal now that the SAG-AFTRA strike has ended. A number of Hollywood projects were pushed back as a result of this labor battle. Case in point: Deadpool 3 was delayed despite being about halfway filmed. Ryan Reynolds has now confirmed the the threequel's new release date as production once again begins.

Deadpool 3 is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies heading to theaters, partly because of Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine. Fans have been patiently awaiting the movie's fate, but Ryan Reynolds tweeted out a gif that included the new date: July 26th, 2024. Check it out below:

💀💩L⚔️⚔️⚔️ July 26 pic.twitter.com/PAIbfmdx2tNovember 10, 2023 See more

There you have it. It looks like we should expect for Wade Wilson to finally return to the big screen in Deadpool 3 this summer. That's going to be a fairly quick turnaround for director Shawn Levy and company, and luckily fans won't have to be all that patient before the blockbuster is finally released.

Reynolds shared the news of the movie's new release date to his 21.5 million followers on Twitter/X. What we know about Deadpool 3 is fairly limited, but that hasn't stopped the hype from steadily building over the last year or so. The cast and crew will presumably be hitting the ground running as production resumes, as now they've got a very concrete deadline to meet. Luckily, Shawn Levy revealed that editing had begun in the mist of the strikes.

The cast of Deadpool 3 will finally be reuniting to finish shooting the movie, and all eyes are going to be on what Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds have up their sleeves. Fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have not-so-patiently be waiting for the Merc with the Mouth to finally join the shared universe, and now it's finally happening. And there are countless questions about how it's all going to go down.

There are countless rumors about Deadpool 3's contents, including the claim that it'll actually feature variants and a multiversal story. Ryan Reynolds recently confirmed that Dogpool was a character in the movie, which may give more credence to said rumors. In fact, he included Dogpool in his IG story about the new release date. Check it out,

(Image credit: Instagram)

Since fans are also waiting for the X-Men to finally join the MCU, another common theory is that Deadpool 3 will be the project to bring that team of mutants into the shared universe. But we'll have to wait until the summer for the endless questions about the project to finally be answered.

Deadpool 3 is currently expected to arrive in theaters on July 26th, 2024, and the MCU's The Marvels is in theater snow. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.