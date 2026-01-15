Tatiana Maslany Joked About Turning Down Avengers: Doomsday Role, But What’s Actually Happening With She-Hulk?

In 2022, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans with a Disney+ subscription were introduced to Bruce Banner’s cousin, Jennifer Walters, in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. For nine episodes, we watched Tatiana Maslany’s take on the character grappling with her new Hulkness while continuing her career as an attorney, dating and breaking the fourth wall. But we haven’t heard a peep out of her since then, and while Maslany recently joked about turning down a role in the upcoming Marvel movie Avengers: Doomsday, it does beg the question of where things stand with She-Hulk.

How Tatiana Maslany Joked About Avengers: Doomsday

Let’s get to the funny part first. While appearing on the Comedy Bang! Bang! podcast to promote her new TV show, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy (which can be viewed with a Paramount+ subscription), alongside series writer and Lower Decks alum Tawny Newsome, Tatiana Maslany started joking about how Ryan Reynolds fired her from Deadpool & Wolverine, and she subsequently sued him and Disney. Maslany’s joked about this before, but she provided some new material when she was asked about if she’s in Avengers: Doomsday:

Nope. Disney has approached me to play She-Hulk again. Guys, I said no. Because I just did. This is the facts. They're out there. You can read the articles about it. I was really mad at them for kicking me out of the movie. I was just mad. I'm woke. It's woke feminist stuff… I was like, 'How dare you cast a woman in this role? That's disgusting. I’m embarrassed to even be here.’ They really wanted me to be in Doomsday, Avengers-style, or whatever. I turned them down. I'm confirming it here.

Just so it’s clear, the role Tatiana Maslany is referring to is her own, i.e. having a woman played She-Hulk. So obviously on surface level, none of this is meant to be taken seriously. That said, the actress spouting off playful comments like this seemingly indicates she’s not one of the actors lined up for a secret appearance in Avengers: Doomsday. So then what does the future hold for She-Hulk?

What Are The MCU’s Plans For She-Hulk?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law came out at a time when Marvel Studios was still releasing a lot of Disney+ shows to varying degrees of success. While She-Hulk did not escape criticism, including for the quality of CGI used to bring the title character to life, Tatiana Maslany’s performance as Jennifer Walters was among its praised elements. Though Maslany said in early 2024 that She-Hulk Season 2 was unlikely to happen, there were still rumblings about Jennifer making the jump to the big screen, particularly in one of the new Avengers movies.

But like I said, not only is Tatiana Maslany not one of the actors who’s been officially announced for Avengers: Doomsday, there haven’t even been reports about her participating, like what happened with Chris Evans coming back as Steve Rogers. Furthermore, last fall, Maslany and Disney weren’t on the best of terms, as the Orphan Black actress urged people to cancel their Disney+ subscriptions during the Jimmy Kimmel brouhaha.

Finally, Tatiana Maslany joking around on Comedy Bang Bang! comes shortly after @MyTimeToShineHello claimed that Marvel wanted to use She-Hulk “in a big way” for Avengers: Secret Wars, but Maslany “has no interest working for Disney.” So if she can’t be convinced to return, the character would either need to be recast or removed from the movie. Again, this is an unverified rumor, so that it was a massive grain of salt.

With almost a year to go until Avengers: Doomsday’s release on the 2026 movies calendar, there’s still time for Marvel to announce that Tatiana Maslany will appear in it, unless that’s saved as a surprise for the movie itself. But for now, she’s still just joking about the trolling she’s gotten for playing Jennifer Walters, and She-Hulk remains in limbo. Fingers crossed that changes soon.