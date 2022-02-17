Shang-Chi's Simu Liu Is All Kinds Of ‘Happy’ Watching Superfit Eternals Star Kumail Nanjiani Eat Carbs

This past year, Marvel fans have seen Simu Liu and Kumail Nanjiani debut their superhero roles in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals, respectively. What we see on screen is the result of years of iron-pumping and strict dieting . So it’s not surprising that when these two got together they’d bond over the great food they love and don’t get to eat enough as big-screen stars.

Last week, Simu Liu guest hosted The Kelly Clarkson Show and brought Kumail Nanjiani on the daytime show to hang out. During one segment, Liu brought out Nanjiani’s favorite dessert, and the pair straight up ate cake together. Take a look:

That was a beautiful Marvel moment. Simu Liu set up the cake reveal by saying that he enjoys sharing culture. Kumail Nanjiani told Liu on the talk show that he loves pandan desserts, and the Shang-Chi star proceeded to bring out slices of pandan cake for the pair to enjoy. Liu said this as they enjoyed their cheat meal:

I love watching you eat carbs. It just makes me happy and it makes me feel a little bit better about myself.

Pandan is a tropical plant that is frequently used in Southeast Asian dishes, especially desserts because its fragrant taste is comparable to vanilla, but with a hint of bitterness. Simu Liu shared his love of boba tea with Kumail Nanjiani as well. While the actor sat together and ate some carbs, the Eternals actor said he was “so happy right now.” Liu said he wasn’t sure that Nanjiani would eat it since he’s so fit these days . Here’s how Nanjiani responded:

I can do whatever I want. The movie is out, I don’t give a …

Of course, he was on daytime TV, otherwise probably would have finished that sentence with a big f-bomb. Either way, it was simply delightful to see these two Marvel stars eating cake and sugary teas together months after their movies hit theaters.

As Kumail Nanjiani shared, he’s not jumping into more Marvel movies , so he’s not as strict about what he eats at the moment. He already filmed his role in Obi-Wan Kenobi ahead of its release this May, and otherwise he doesn’t have anything else we know of he’d have to be buff for. Liu, however, just signed on for Barbie movie , so depending on whether he’ll be emulating the famed plastic dolls, he may want to stay in Shang-Chi shape.

I think Simu Liu is on to something here with this great segment with Kumail Nanjiani. Here’s the pitch: he finds the absolute favorite dessert of more Marvel stars and eats it with them during an interview. That being said, being the host of that show might wain on his own fitness.