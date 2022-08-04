Sounds Like Eternals 2 Is Moving Forward, According To An MCU Actor

Sandwiched between Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Spider-Man: No Way Home, Eternals introduced the title, Jack Kirby-created characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since the Marvel movie’s release last November though, it’s been unclear what the future holds in store for the Eternals beyond a vague tease they would “return.” Well, according to Eternals actor Patton Oswalt, Eternals 2 is on the way!

Patton Oswalt, who cameoed in Eternals’ mid-credits scene as Pip the Troll alongside Harry Styles’ Eros/Starfox, stopped by TODAY to promote his new movie I Love My Dad with James Morosini, who directed, wrote and co-starred in the feature. When host Al Roker brought up Oswalt being in the Marvel universe, the actor quickly went over his presence in Eternals (including a faux geek-out moment) and then said the following:

They have announced there’s going to be an Eternals sequel, Chloé Zhao is going to direct it. So hopefully there will be more adventures of Starfox and Pip.

Although Marvel Studios showed off its official Phase 5 lineup at San Diego Comic-Con, as well as provided some key details on Phase 6, there was no mention of Eternals 2. But as Patton Oswalt has heard, the sequel is indeed moving forward with Chloé Zhao back in the director’s chair, although he doesn’t know yet if Pip and Starfox will be along for this next ride. Oswalt’s turn as Pip follows after he played various members of the Koenig family in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and his other Marvel-related credits include Blade: Trinity and the 2017 Spider-Man animated series.

Pip and Starfox visited to Thena, Makkari and Druig while they were traveling through the galaxy to find other Eternals. After Pip provided a grandiose introduction to Starfox, Harry Styles’ characters informed the three Eternals that their “friends were in trouble,” but he and his drunken companion knew where to find them. Starfox was referring to Sersi, Phastos and Kingo being forcibly removed from Earth by Arishem at the end of Eternals, with the Celestial saying their memories would determine whether or not humanity was wiped out.

Along with Eternals earning mixed critical reception, it also failed to make much of a splash at the box office, raking in a little over $402 million worldwide off a reported $200 million budget. Still, this is the MCU we’re talking about; Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and the other creative minds of this franchise don’t introduce characters like these if they’re not going to be important players down the line. So we were going to see more of the Eternals no matter what, but per Patton Oswalt, Eternals 2 is a go. I’m hoping that confirmation of the sequel is among the big announcements made at D23 in September.

In the meantime, feel free to stream Eternals 2 with your Disney+ subscription and make sure you’re in the loop on the upcoming Marvel movies and upcoming Marvel TV shows that are headed to screens big and small in the coming years.