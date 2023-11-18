The Marvels Producer Explains How Tessa Thompson’s Sweet Valkyrie Cameo Came Together
The Thor character made a welcome pitstop in The Marvels.
Rather early in the intergalactic adventure that is Nia DaCosta's The Marvels, Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers is casually paid a visit by Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie to help her on her mission. You know, no big deal. The character who was last seen among the Thor: Love and Thunder cast appears in a spiffy suit. But, how did the cameo come about?
In The Marvels moment, Carol calls Valkyrie up to take a group of endangered Skrulls to New Asgard. Along with helping out her Avengers pal, Valkyrie also takes a moment to comfort Carol in a difficult hour, and she suggests that she “stand tall without standing alone” with her unlikely team of Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan. The Marvels producer Mary Livanos had this to say about the scene coming together:
While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Livanos shared that Tessa Thompson’s inclusion in The Marvels was a combination of the filmmakers listening to fans and the actress already having a connection with director Nia DaCosta. It’s true that some Marvel fans have long rooted for Captain Marvel and Valkyrie to be together, particularly in the romantic sense.
Valkyrie is known to be a bisexual character in the MCU and while Carol Danver’s isn’t not canonically queer in the comics or MCU, she’s become somewhat of an LGBTQ+ icon. Prior to this cameo, Brie Larson and Tessa Thompson appeared at ACE Comic Con in Chicago and when a fan asked about their popular ship, Thompson said this (via ComicBook):
The short moment that occurs in The Marvels was too short for one to surmise between a sweet friendship and romance between the heroes, but as Livanos shared, the scene was very much a reaction to fans’ love for the pairing. Additionally, Thompson and Nia DaCosta go way back, especially considering the actress starred in the director’s 2018 debut film Little Woods. The pair are also set to reunite on DaCosta’s next movie, Hedda.
The Marvels opened No. 1 at the box office last weekend but to the weakest opening weekend of any MCU movie to date. Although the film originally debuted with a “rotten” Rotten Tomatoes score, it later flipped to fresh, and it has earned a “B” CinemaScore. Check it out in theaters now, and check out what upcoming Marvel movies are set to be released next here on CinemaBlend.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Most Popular
By Jeff McCobb
By Adam Holmes
By Mick Joest
By Adam Holmes
By Carly Levy
By Erik Swann
By Adam Holmes
By Ryan LaBee