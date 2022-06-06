Funny Thor: Love and Thunder Video Features Chris Hemsworth And Natalie Portman Fighting Over Who Is The Best God of Thunder

As Thor: Love and Thunder steadily approaches, we’re getting more and more looks into the film. After everyone has been fanning over Natalie Portman’s ripped Mighty Thor arms , a new promotional video has Chris Hemsworth and Portman hilariously fighting over who the real star of Thor: Love and Thunder will be, and Portman’s Mighty Thor has made a pretty compelling argument for best God of Thunder as the internet can’t get enough of her .

While I’m thrilled to have more Thor to look forward to and am excited for the hero that is a result of spending time with the Guardians of the Galaxy, I’m probably even more pumped for Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor. It’s about time that a woman picks up Mjölnir and shakes things up for Thor.

In a new promotional video (via Twitter ), we can see Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman talking about the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder while also having a friendly, endearing back and forth. The banter is doing just as much for my anticipation of the upcoming 2022 film than the footage from the film. Check it out in the Tweet below:

🚨NUEVO VIDEO PROMOCIONAL DE #ThorLoveAndThunder ⚡️❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/JshXYoOID0June 5, 2022 See more

Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Natalie Portman have brand new looks in the upcoming film, and we can tell there is about to be a whole new dynamic between the two. Thor isn’t used to anyone else full-on welding Mjölnir, and he certainly isn’t going to expect his old flame to come back as a Goddess worthy of the weapon.

I’m absolutely living for this dynamic, and Chris Hemsworth is seeing this kind of shift in more ways than one. His real life wife Elsa Pataky recently got into the action game and is changing up their family dynamic a bit, but he doesn’t seem to mind at all, as he showed his support of her Netflix success just this past weekend.

While Chris Hemsworth doesn’t seem to mind in real life that badass women are kind of showing him up right now (we all still love you, Chris), he might be a bit more uncomfortable with it on screen as Thor. Even though he is definitely keeping it good natured and friendly in the promotional video and probably the film as well, Thor seems to be in for a little bit of a mindfuck, and I am not complaining one bit.

With the A+ banter between the two Asgardian Gods being in just a promotional video, I can’t wait to see how the actual, on screen relationship between Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Natalie Portman’s Might Thor plays out. We won’t have long to suffer the wait, though, as Phase Four continues with Marvel’s upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder in just a month’s time on July 8th.