Tom Hiddleston Is Reportedly Engaged, And It's To An Upcoming Marvel Star

Tom Hiddleston has been the internet’s boyfriend ever since he first embodied Loki in 2011’s Thor, but the 41-year-old actor is about to be a married man. Hiddleston is reportedly engaged to Zawe Ashton following the couple’s attendance at this weekend’s BAFTAs where his date donned a rock of a diamond ring on her left hand.

Zawe Ashton is set to make a major debut in the world of Marvel next year as one of the stars in Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels, so it seems Tom Hiddleston is marrying within the MCU family. Entertainment Tonight reported that the happy engagement has been confirmed as well.

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton met while working together on the 2019 London West End play Betrayal before moving the production to Broadway later on. It is believed that the pair began dating shortly after becoming colleagues on Betrayal and have shared a (mostly) private love story ever since.

Over the weekend, Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton posed for red carpet photos, where Ashton donned the diamond ring but remained shy about showing it off. However, in a photo shared by TV presenter AJ Odudu on Instagram , Ashton’s engagement ring was front and center. Previously, Hiddleston and Ashton made their red carpet debut at the 2021 Tony Awards and given the news, we’d expect to see the couple in many more appearances together.

More to come...