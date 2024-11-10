A Video Thinks It Shows A Connection Between Samuel L Jackson's Infinity War And The Incredibles. It's Pure Fan Fiction, But I'm Loving The Comments

Superhero movies have become the most popular genre in cinema. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe stands above them all, they’re certainly not the only superhero movies out there. There are plenty of upcoming superhero movies from multiple studios. Even Disney has other superhero films thanks to Pixar's Incredibles family, and somebody just discovered the strangest connection between the MCU and The Incredibles.

A video is going viral on Instagram that shows two moments in superhero movies side by side, both including Samuel L. Jackson and helicopter crashes. One is the post-credits scene of Avengers: Infinity War and the other shows Frozone from The Incredibles looking for his super suit. Both include a strikingly similar helicopter crash. Check it out.

Both scenes show a helicopter spinning out of control and crashing into a high rise building. The timing between seeing the helicopter and seeing the explosion are so similar in both scenes that it’s impossible not to wonder if this is more than just a coincidence.

It is just a coincidence, of course. Still, the way the two scenes fit together is quite impressive. It looks like it could be intentional, and some fans seem to truly believe that the scene from Avengers: Infinity War was handled that way specifically because of the scene in The Incredibles. Others may know it wasn’t intentional, but they’re still having fun with it all. Comments include:

You just made me realize people died in the Incredibles

Part of me thinks that the crashing helicopter in this scene was a homage to Samuel L Jackson's role in the Incredibles

That was straight up my first thought on watching that scene, I’m glad I wasn’t alone 😂

They 100% made that Marvel scene like that because of The Incredibles 🤣

Multiverse of Samuels

While The Incredibles and the MCU may both be superhero focused, they are certainly very different stories. The Incredibles has always been about a family first and superheros second. Having said that it it’s hard to imagine that any superhero story today isn’t taking some influence from the MCU, so the idea that the MCU took some inspiration from The Incredibles is nice. With a Fantastic Four movie coming from Marvel, perhaps Pixar's superhero family really will have an influence on Marvel's first family.

The current list of upcoming Pixar movies includes the recently announced Incredibles 3. What that movie will be about is unknown, it’s unclear if there is even a script or a story idea right now. While franchise director Brad Bird specifically didn't want Incredibles 2 to reference popular superhero movies, that doesn't mean that Incredibles 3 won't include some soert of reference. Perhaps it won't be overt, but if there is even the slightest chance that the connection between these two films was done on purpose, perhaps the new Incredibles movie could return the favor.