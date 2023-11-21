A WandaVision Deleted Scene Has Been Released, And I'm So Glad It Answers One Of The Marvel Show's Biggest Lingering Mysteries

In early 2021, Marvel Studios kicked off its rollout of Marvel TV shows available exclusive to Disney+ subscribers with WandaVision, with Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany naturally reprising their roles. One of the other familiar faces who returned for this story was Randall Park’s Jimmy Woo, who came to Westview, New Jersey to track down a missing witness in protection, but by the time WandaVision concluded, we never learned the identity of this witness. Nearly three years later, it pleases me that this mystery has finally been answered thanks to a deleted scene being released titled “Ankle Bracelet.”

Taking place during “The Series Finale” after the Hex surrounding Westview has collapsed, this deleted WandaVision scene shared by IGN shows Jimmy speaking to one of his fellow FBI agents about keeping an eye out for the missing witness since they still need him to testify. Jimmy muses it should be easier to spot him now that “everything’s back to normal,” but as he walks off to another area of town, we see that this witness is none other than Evan Peters’ Ralph Bohner, the actor who filled in as Pietro Maximoff while Westview was under the Hex.

(Image credit: Disney+)

While many MCU fans thought Peters might’ve actually been playing a tweaked version of Wanda’s actual brother, who was previously played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Avengers: Age of Ultron, given that he played Quicksilver in three of Fox’s X-Men movies, it turned out that Ralph Bohner was just a Westview resident being enchanted by Agatha Harkness’ dark magic to mess with Wanda’s head. But with the Hex gone and Agatha reverted back to her Agnes personality, Ralph is now back to his normal self and seen taking some pliers from a firetruck to snap off his monitor bracelet so the FBI can’t track him. Watch the scene for yourself below:

I won’t say the mystery of Jimmy Woo’s witness was something that was occupying a lot of Marvel fans’ minds as we approached the third-year anniversary of when WandaVision began airing, but I for one am glad this matter has finally been settled. As for why this is being released now of all times, that’s because WandaVision is being released on 4K Ultra HD Steelbook and Blu-ray Steelbook on November 28. So just like when you’re watching the Marvel movies in order on home media, you’ll now be able to view an assortment of special features, including deleted scenes like this one. Loki Season 1 and The Mandalorian’s first two seasons are also getting physical releases.

Although WandaVision was a one-and-done affair in the MCU, the aftermath of its events have since been explored in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and The Marvels, and there’s also the newly-titled Agatha: Darkhold Diaries on the way and a Vision Quest series in development. Meanwhile, the superhero franchise will pick back up next year with the release of Echo’s episodes on January 10, and the next of the upcoming Marvel movies is Deadpool 3 for July 26, 2024. As for whether we’ll see Ralph Bohner again, well, perhaps that’s a mystery that’s better left untouched.