Wesley Snipes Responds To Rumors About Blade In Deadpool 3, And Now I’m Even More Confused

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth force in the entertainment industry, spanning both movies and live-action shows that are streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The next upcoming Marvel movie heading to theaters is Deadpool & Wolverine, and there are countless fan theories about what might go down during its runtime. Wesley Snipes recently responded to rumors he'll cameo as Blade, and now I'm even more confused.

What we know about Deadpool 3 is super limited, so fans are filling in the blanks with wild cameo rumors. There are a number of names being tossed around that may or may not be in the Deadpool & Wolverine cast, including Wesley Snipes' Blade. He recently tweeted in response to a story about him appearing in the Ryan Reynolds movie, posting cryptically:

Whuhuuuut? 👀

Well, that wasn't a vague response at all. While one would think that perhaps Snipes is denying a role in Deadpool 3 with this tweet, he doesn't explicitly confirm or deny. So we'll probably have to wait until the movie hits theaters this summer to find out whether or not he returns as Marvel's favorite vampire.

Wesley Snipes' tweet is sure to go viral, as Marvel fans are trying to figure out what director Shawn Levy has up his sleeve for Deadpool & Wolverine. The trailer for Deadpool 3 showed that the multiverse was very much in play, including Loki's Time Variance Authority. And as such, it feels like just about any character could pop up throughout its runtime. So why not include Snipes' Blade?

Of course, there are some factors against this Deadpool 3 rumor potentially coming true. Perhaps the biggest is that Mahershala Ali has been cast as Blade in the MCU, and expected to star in the upcoming Blade movie for the studio. While we've yet to see him in the shared universe, Ali's voice was briefly heard during the Eternals credits scene. But there hasn't been much more information about his solo flick.

Then again, it seems very on brand for Ryan Reynolds' movie to reference Wesley Snipes as Blade in the forthcoming threequel. The trailers show Wade Wilson fighting in the literal ruins of the 20th Century Fo logo, so they're not pulling any punches. And Snipes' response definitely made things even more confusing.

Of course, Blade is only one of many characters that fans think may or may not appear during Deadpool & Wolverine. Other popular names being thrown around include Halle Berry's Storm, Jennifer Garner's Elektra, Famke Janssen's Jean Grey, Patrick Stewart's Professor X, and more. Early footage has shown the return of a number of villains from the X-Men franchise, and that feels like just the tip of the iceberg.

All will be revealed when Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26th. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates.