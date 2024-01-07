When Will Daredevil: Born Again Start Filming For Disney+ Again? Vincent D'Onofrio Shares An Update
What's going on with Born Again?
Daredevil: Born Again remains one of the most highly anticipated entries on the list of upcoming Marvel TV shows. Since the series was announced at San Diego Comic-Con in 2022, fans have been champing at the bit to see the further adventures of the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen. Unfortunately, the show has seen its share of starts and stops over the past year or so, with reports surfacing in October 2023 that major behind-the-scenes changes were being made. Now, many are likely wondering when the Disney+ show will start filming again. Well, Wilson Fisk/Kingpin actor Vincent D’Onofrio provided an update regarding when he and co-star Charlie Cox will jump back into production.
Vincent D’Onofrio is currently promoting his latest venture in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Echo, which is set to arrive this month. Unsurprisingly, the actor has been fielding questions about the status of his work on Born Again. While there has seemingly been a level of uncertainty on the general public’s end, Disney+ subscribers will likely be happy to hear the positive update that D’Onofrio shared:
In 2023, a few episodes of the show were shot, before production was put on pause due to the WGA writers strike and later the SAG-AFTRA work stoppage. During the fall, it was revealed that Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige wasn’t pleased with what had been filmed thus far.
Head writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman were reportedly relieved of their duties, since their take allegedly differed greatly from the version of the character that appeared on Netflix. Dario Scardapane, a former writer for The Punisher, was brought in as showrunner, while Moon Knight and Loki directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead were brought in as well. Vincent D’Onofrio shared further thoughts with Collider regarding the show’s new direction:
Considering these changes, there is reason to be optimistic about what lies ahead for Daredevil: Born Again, which we know a bit about. It still can’t be said with certainty that the new creative team will also hit it out of the park, if we’re to be fair. Plus, the standard set by the Netflix series is still a high bar to hit. One can only hope that this new series manages to build on its predecessor’s fundamentals while adding some fresh elements of its own to the proceedings.
It’ll be exciting to see Vincent D’Onofrio reprise his role as Wilson Fisk once again, following his stints on Hawkeye and the soon-to-be-released Echo. D’Onofrio actually told CinemaBlend that he views the latter show as a “good start” for his villainous character as he returns to the forefront. It’ll be exciting to see just what the Alaqua Cox-led series manages to do with D’Onofrio’s Fisk and set him on his future path. And here’s wishing the cast and crew of Born Again well as they get closer to restarting production.
While you wait for more news on Daredevil: Born Again, you can see Vincent D’Onofrio as the MCU’s New York crime boss on Echo. All five episodes will be available for Hulu subscription holders to stream on January 9 as part of the 2024 TV schedule.
Erik Swann
