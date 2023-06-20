Why Captain America: Brave New World Will Be ‘Different’ From Other Recent Marvel Movies
Captain America 4 is in the works, with Anthony Mackie now taking the title role.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, thanks to new projects on the small and silver screens. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is Captain America: Brave New World, formerly known as New World Order. That blockbuster will star Anthony Mackie as the new Cap, following the finale of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. And the movie’s production designer has teased why Captain America 4 will be “different” from other recent Marvel movies.
Those of us who have been watching the Marvel movies in order are hyped for Captain America: Brave New World, especially since it has so many connections to The Incredible Hulk. Production designer Ramsey Avery recently spoke to Collider about the mysterious blockbuster, and shared why it’ll look and feel different from its recent predecessors. In his words:
Well, I’m intrigued. After a number of cosmic adventures and larger than life settings from Marvel movies, things are going to get more ground level and gritty for Captain America 4. Considering the fact that Anthony Mackie’s title character doesn’t even have superpowers, this makes a great deal of sense. Sounds like quite a departure from projects like Guardians 3 and Ant-Man 3.
Marvel security is notoriously tight, so not all that much is known about what’ll happen when Anthony Mackie’s Marvel blockbuster arrives in theaters. But the cast for Captain America: Brave New World is helping to buoy excitement as we patiently wait for more information. Longtime fans are eager to see the return of Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, as well as Harrison Ford’s debut as Thunderbolt Ross. Mackie recently shared a set photo with Ford, while also revealing the movie’s reworked title.
Since there is a new Captain America, that also leaves the door open for a new Falcon to rise in the MCU. Danny Ramirez’ Joaquin Torres is expected to do just that in the Marvel blockbuster, and seemingly become a larger presence in the shared universe as a whole. He previously appeared in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.
Captain America: Brave New World is currently expected to arrive in theaters on July 26th. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
