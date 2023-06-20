Why Captain America: Brave New World Will Be ‘Different’ From Other Recent Marvel Movies

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, thanks to new projects on the small and silver screens. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is Captain America: Brave New World, formerly known as New World Order . That blockbuster will star Anthony Mackie as the new Cap, following the finale of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier . And the movie’s production designer has teased why Captain America 4 will be “different” from other recent Marvel movies.

Those of us who have been watching the Marvel movies in order are hyped for Captain America: Brave New World, especially since it has so many connections to The Incredible Hulk . Production designer Ramsey Avery recently spoke to Collider about the mysterious blockbuster, and shared why it’ll look and feel different from its recent predecessors. In his words:

[T]he intent of this is to be very grounded, to make sure it has that sense of really happening in the world. So it's a different sense in a lot of ways than particularly some of the more recent pieces have been. And it's a very deliberate choice, and it's a fascinating choice and an exciting choice. And it comes with a whole host of different kinds of questions involved in that.

Well, I’m intrigued. After a number of cosmic adventures and larger than life settings from Marvel movies, things are going to get more ground level and gritty for Captain America 4. Considering the fact that Anthony Mackie’s title character doesn’t even have superpowers , this makes a great deal of sense. Sounds like quite a departure from projects like Guardians 3 and Ant-Man 3.

Marvel security is notoriously tight, so not all that much is known about what’ll happen when Anthony Mackie’s Marvel blockbuster arrives in theaters. But the cast for Captain America: Brave New World is helping to buoy excitement as we patiently wait for more information. Longtime fans are eager to see the return of Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, as well as Harrison Ford’s debut as Thunderbolt Ross. Mackie recently shared a set photo with Ford , while also revealing the movie’s reworked title.

Since there is a new Captain America, that also leaves the door open for a new Falcon to rise in the MCU. Danny Ramirez’ Joaquin Torres is expected to do just that in the Marvel blockbuster, and seemingly become a larger presence in the shared universe as a whole. He previously appeared in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.