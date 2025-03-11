Will Deadpool’s Zazie Beetz Ever Play Domino Again? Here’s What She Thinks

Deadpool & Wolverine was a massive hit at the box office and it had an incredible cast made up of many great characters from previous Marvel movies. However, there were some surprising absences as well considering that some of the biggest names from Deadpool 2 didn’t appear in the third movie. Many fans wished that Josh Brolin’s Cable had returned, and the same goes for Zazie Beetz’ Domino.

Domino was nowhere to be found in Deadpool & Wolverine, even though this was a movie that had so many cameos it was difficult to keep them all straight. But with Deadpool now officially part of the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse, could we see her again? ScreenRant recently caught up with the actress, and while it sounds like she’d love to play Domino again, evidently there aren't any plans for that to happen anytime soon. Beatz said…

I haven't had any talks with Marvel, but I talk about it to myself. [Laughs] So, I don't know. I'd have to find a writer and do all that work, but maybe, who knows?

There was certainly a lot going on in Deadpool & Wolverine, and obviously the point of the movie was to focus on the two characters whose names were in the title. Still, most of the other main characters from the first two Deadpool movies at least appeared at the beginning and end of the movie, but there was no Domino. Of course, she didn’t actually like Deadpool that much, so maybe they don’t hang out.

On the plus side, thus far Marvel Studios has shown that when it decides to bring back a character from a previous franchise, it at least starts with the actor who was there first. With the new Fantastic Four: First Steps, the MCU is specifically introducing a version of the team from an alternative universe as a way to justify/explain the difference between this version and those that came before.

From Charlie Cox and company appearing in the new Daredevil: Born Again series, to everybody who did return for Deadpool & Wolverine, it seems likely that if there was ever a need for Domino to appear in the MCU, Zazie Beetz would probably be the one to get the call.

Having said that, Beetz is open about how nobody at Marvel has said anything to her yet to suggest she could return. Maybe all it will take is her showing this interest to come back. Of course, with all indications being that the MCU is not going to be expanding with the speed of an actual universe, as it once did, there probably isn’t massive interest in greenlighting Domino’s own Disney+ show considering several planned upcoming Marvel series recently saw their development halted. Of course, if that does happen, I for one will be watching.