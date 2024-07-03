‘I’m In My Jammies’ X-Men’s Pyro Actor Aaron Stanford Is Really Hyped To Finally Get A Super Suit In Deadpool 3

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The next upcoming Marvel movie hitting theaters is Deadpool & Wolverine, which is expected to feature a ton of surprise cameos. The trailer for Deadpool 3 revealed that Aaron Stanford would be back as Pyro, and he's really hyped to finally get a super suit in Deadpool 3.

What we know about Deadpool & Wolverine is limited, as those involved are trying to keep the secrets of the movie while they can. There are countless rumors about the project, specifically related to the cast of Deadpool 3, and who might pop up throughout its runtime. Stanford was revealed in the first trailer, and spoke to EW about how happy he was about his new costume. In his words:

I was just very happy to even have a costume. In the original X-Men films, Pyro gets really shortchanged in terms of a costume. In X2, we start off with Pyro in Xavier's School for Gifted Mutants. The SWAT team bursts in in the middle of the night and we have to flee. So for half the movie, I'm in my jammies. I never got the cool leather, tactical suit that all the X-Men wear. And in X3, I was just dressed in an ensemble from Hot Topic, basically. So to have him be in a proper superhero costume that was actually taken from the comics themselves was very cool.

Some serious points were made. Fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that Aaron Stanford played Pyro in X-Men 2 as well as its threequel The Last Stand. Unfortunately, he never got a fancy suit like most his fellow mutants did. But that'll change when Deadpool 3 arrives in theaters.

As he mentioned, Pyro was in his pajamas for the majority of X2: X-Men United's runtime. And when you think about how long movies take to film, that means that Stanford was in those casual garments for weeks or months at a time.

While Pyro got cool new gadgets to create fire in X-Men: The Last Stand, his costume was nowhere near comic book accurate. Instead, he was basically in street clothes, which the actor thinks could have been purchased at Hot Topic.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

It should be fascinating to see how Pyro and the other returning characters factor into the Deadpool threequel. A number of rumored names are being tossed around online by fans, including Halle Berry's Storm, Famke Janssen's Jean Grey, Patrick Stewart's Professor X, and more. A Deadpool 3 clip recently showed Wolverine preparing for another fight with Sabretooth. All in all the hype surrounding this movie is very real.

Deadpool & Wolverine will arrive in theaters on July 26th. While we wait, check the 2025 movie release dates.