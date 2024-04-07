See Zendaya Look Adorably Confused When Asked In A Roundabout Way Where Her Spidey Boyfriend Tom Holland Is

It’s no secret that Zendaya and Tom Holland have been dating for quite some time now. Some may remember that romance rumors began cropping up around the time that Spider-Man: Homecoming was released in 2017. Just like how “with great power comes with great responsibility,” dating a Spidey co-star comes with reporters asking questions about one's other half. That’s what happened to the MJ actress, who -- in a viral video -- was asked in a confusing way where Holland was. But the Emmy Award winner was still adorable when sharing her answer.

It can be awkward when a reporter asks a question that throws you off a bit. Don't get me wrong, the interviewer who questioned the Greatest Showman alum about her boyfriend's whereabouts didn't do so inappropriately. However, miscommunications can still happen if someone doesn't understand a question right away. See if you have an idea what the Venga la Alegría reporter was trying to ask the Euphoria actress in this Instagram video below:

A post shared by The Lost Soul (@hollybolly.axis) A photo posted by on

You would almost think the reporter is asking her where she lives with Spider-Man -- almost as if the Challengers actress was truly dating the web-slinging hero and not Tom Holland. But, based on what the comments interpreted the question as, the pundit was most likely just asking where her British boyfriend was. She answered adorably that he was probably at home in bed. With that, the former Disney Channel star did a great job keeping the interview fun and professional.

The adorably hilarious interview is also going viral on Facebook . With over 19,000 views, the comments show that fans are getting a real kick out of the “Where do you live Spiderman?” question.

Zendaya and Tom Holland's relationship has received a lot of attention since a little car make-out sesh confirmed they were more than friends. However, it appears that the two Spider-Man co-stars try their hardest not to speak so much about their relationship, as Holland prefers privacy for his love life . But they still attend events as an official couple and say cute things about each other like Zendaya did during the Dune 2 press tour when she said she wished she could bring her boyfriend home with her when she visits the U.K. It's also been reported that Holland and Zendaya moved in together .

Considering just how long they've been together and just how high-profile the two stars are at this point, it's likely that the massive attention they get isn't going to let up anytime. With that, they can likely expect to get even more questions like the one Zendaya received as time goes on. I don't know about you, but I wouldn't be surprised if they continue to answer them with wit and charm.

If you’d like to see the actress and her man in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, know that both superhero flicks are available on your Disney+ subscription .