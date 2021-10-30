MCU Fans, Do We Think Kathryn Hahn's Thoughts About WandaVision Spinoff Are Real Or Just Marvel Trickery?

If there’s one thing Marvel Cinematic Universe fans know, it’s that the stars of the franchise are always keeping things close to the vest. It’s not that they don’t necessarily want to gush about what’s coming up, but they’re sworn to secrecy by Marvel Studios and the House of Mouse. Kathryn Hahn, a fairly new addition to the MCU, is hip to the game she and her colleagues have to play, and she has yet to spoil anything massive. So if you’re a fan like me, you’re probably wondering if her recents on the reported WandaVision spinoff are the truth or trickery.

News of an Agatha Harkness-led spinoff on Disney+ was first reported earlier this month, though few other details are known at this point. Since she’s currently promoting her Apple TV+ show, The Shrink Next Door, it was only a matter of time before she was asked about the alleged project. When faced with the question, she maintained her composure and shared some brief thoughts:

Anything can happen. Listen, I don't even know if there is such a thing as a WandaVision spinoff. All I can say is, I love Agatha and, as we know, anything can happen in Marvel. So who knows.

It’s honestly hard to decipher Kathryn Hahn’s recent comments to ET . As we saw earlier this year, she’s very good at keeping secrets, as evidenced by the fact that she never revealed her character’s true identity. She seems to take a lot of pride in the fact that she knows how to zip her lip and, at one point, she even playfully trolled fellow Marvel star Mark Rufallo for occasionally spoiling surprises.

Aside from the recent reports, there’s now another reason to believe that the spinoff series could be coming sooner rather than later. It was reported back in September that the star would be portraying iconic comedian Joan Rivers in a limited series produced by Showtime. However, it was revealed just this week that the production will not be moving forward due to the producers being unable to secure Rivers’ life rights from her family. So this would certainly leave the door open for the Knives Out 2 star to jump back into the MCU.

There is still a chance, though, that she wasn’t completely aware of the WandaVision offshoot. Things are constantly changing in the MCU, so much so that even its stars can even be unaware of what’s coming down the road. For instance, Anthony Mackie revealed that he first learned about Captain America 4 while in a supermarket .

In Marvel Studios first TV production, Agatha Harkness entered the story under the guise of Agnes, Wanda and Vision’s nosy neighbor in Westview. Once she reveals herself her true witchy nature, she battles Wanda, who ultimately claims her place as the Scarlet Witch. With this, she imprisons Harkness in the New Jersey neighborhood, forcing her to remain as her sitcom-esque alter ego.