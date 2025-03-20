Robert Kirkman Provided Another Update On The Invincible Movie, And His Honest Opinion On Whether It'll Actually Happen

News
By published

Bring it on!

Mark in Invincible Season 3.
(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

The streaming wars have been in effect for years now, with each service having its own acclaimed original content. Those with an Amazon Prime subscription were recently treated to Season 3 of Invincible, but there are still lingering questions about whether or not a live-action movie will ever happen. And Robert Kirman recently provided an update on that long-gestating project.

While Kirkman regularly expresses interest in an Invincible flick, the timeline of the upcoming superhero movie still isn't clear. This subject once again came up during an interview with ComicBook, where he expressed confidence that a live-action movie adaptation is an inevitability. As he put it:

Unfortunately, there’s not much I can say. I will say that the television show makes it vastly easier and vastly more difficult in various different aspects of the development of the movie. That’s kind of where I have to leave it, unfortunately. It’s still early going. I would be shocked if it doesn’t happen one day.

Ok then. While not exactly a confirmation or a release date, it sounds like the comic book writer thins that an Invincible movie will happen eventually. Hopefully we get more information soon, and actual concrete development on the project will move forward. Fingers crossed.

Amazon Prime Video Channel Add-On Deals

Amazon Prime Video Channel Add-On Deals
In addition to Prime Video countless movies and TV shows (including originals like Invincible), you can also customize your subscription with channel add-ons. This includes subscriptions like STARZ, Max, and AMC+. Better still, you can sometimes get deals on these channels you wouldn't otherwise get directly. Currently, for example, you can save and bundle STARZ and Britbox together for $14.99 a month after your 7-day free trial. You can also get Max and Cinemax for just $21.99 a month (down from $26.99).

View Deal

Of course, fans of the franchise (myself included) might not want to hold their breath. Just because Kirkman thinks an Invincible movie isn't happening doesn't mean that there's any deal inked or anything official happening. Instead, he seems focused on the animated series for the time being.

Invincible's Season 3 finale was a doozy, with Mark, Eve, and Oliver engaging in a horrifying battle with the Viltrumite Conquest. It was an epic and bloody fight, one that seemingly killed a ton of innocents in the process. And through much of the episode I was wondering how this sequence might look in live-action.

Conquest in Invincible Season 3.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Indeed, the biggest challenge in giving Invincible a live-action adaptation would be attempting to give the project the same scale as the comics and animated series. The heroes in the series are wildly strong and fast, especially the Viltrumutes like Omni-Man and Invincible himself. Add in the franchise's penchant for gore and brutal violence and there are a number of potential road blocks to the movie getting a live-action movie.

Case in point: Season 1's scene where Omni-Man puts his son in front of a subway and uses him to rip through the body of countless passengers. It's already disturbing on the page and in the TV series, but seeing this type of massacre play out in live-action would no doubt be even worse. We'll just have to wait and see if the movie ever happens.

Invincible's first three season (and the Atom Eve special) are streaming in their entirety on Amazon. Unfortunately, we shouldn't expect to see more new episodes as part of the 2025 TV premiere list.

Corey Chichizola
Corey Chichizola
Movies Editor

Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about superheroes
Pepper Potts asking Christine to leave in Iron Man 1

Gwyneth Paltrow Had Nothing But Nice Things To Say About Jon Favreau And Robert Downey Jr, But She Has One Criticism About Playing Pepper Potts

Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

How Does Jonathan Majors Actually Feel About Being Dropped By Marvel? He Opens Up About Letter He Wrote Kevin Feige And More
Harry &amp; Meghan

Netflix Gets Real About Why They Are Working With 'Overly Dismissed' Prince Harry And Meghan (And Of Course Hermés Comes Up)
See more latest
Most Popular
Harry &amp; Meghan
Netflix Gets Real About Why They Are Working With 'Overly Dismissed' Prince Harry And Meghan (And Of Course Hermés Comes Up)
Zeph smirking in Star Trek: Section 31
I Just Found Out A Star Trek: Section 31 Actor Shared What Alex Kurtzman Told Him Before The Movie, And I Can't Help But Feel A Little Bummed Out
Richard Beck talking to his father in Reacher Season 3
Reacher’s Richard Beck Actor Told Me What It Was Like To Punch Alan Ritchson Hard In The Chest, And There’s A Reason It Only Happened In One Take
Miguel singing &quot;Un Poco Loco&quot; in Coco.
Disney Announced Coco 2, And I Have A Wild Theory About What The Story Could Be
Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, and Walker Scobell as Annabeth, Grover, and Percy Jackson in Percy Jackson and the Olympians
While The Percy Jackson Cast Can't Wait For Season 3, They Also Opened Up About Why It Makes Them 'Nervous' (And It Makes Complete Sense)
Benson and Stabler together in Law and Order: SVU and Law and Order: Organized Crime crossover with Law and Order
‘Just Go Ahead And Break The Internet Today.’ Stabler And Benson Just Reunited, And The Law & Order Fan Comments Are Chef’s Kiss
Florence Hunt in Mix Tape.
Bridgerton’s Florence Hunt Stepped Into The 1980s For Mix Tape, And The Actress Shares Why She Took Such A Sharp Turn Away From Regency To Rock And Roll
Guillermo and Nandor standing side by side taken aback by something.
What We Do In The Shadows Stars Revealed The Legendary Actors Who Almost Cameoed As Vampires, And I’m Feeling Serious FOMO
Amir Arison in Dope Thief.
The Blacklist's Amir Arison Is Awesome In Dope Thief, But He Gets Real About Landing His Network TV Follow-Up: 'I Did Not Expect My Next Role To Be Law Enforcement'
The Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory cast
Netflix Just Announced A Reality Competition Show Based On Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory, And I Can't Decide If It's A Great Or Terrible Idea