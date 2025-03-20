Robert Kirkman Provided Another Update On The Invincible Movie, And His Honest Opinion On Whether It'll Actually Happen

The streaming wars have been in effect for years now, with each service having its own acclaimed original content. Those with an Amazon Prime subscription were recently treated to Season 3 of Invincible, but there are still lingering questions about whether or not a live-action movie will ever happen. And Robert Kirman recently provided an update on that long-gestating project.

While Kirkman regularly expresses interest in an Invincible flick, the timeline of the upcoming superhero movie still isn't clear. This subject once again came up during an interview with ComicBook, where he expressed confidence that a live-action movie adaptation is an inevitability. As he put it:

Unfortunately, there’s not much I can say. I will say that the television show makes it vastly easier and vastly more difficult in various different aspects of the development of the movie. That’s kind of where I have to leave it, unfortunately. It’s still early going. I would be shocked if it doesn’t happen one day.

Ok then. While not exactly a confirmation or a release date, it sounds like the comic book writer thins that an Invincible movie will happen eventually. Hopefully we get more information soon, and actual concrete development on the project will move forward. Fingers crossed.

Of course, fans of the franchise (myself included) might not want to hold their breath. Just because Kirkman thinks an Invincible movie isn't happening doesn't mean that there's any deal inked or anything official happening. Instead, he seems focused on the animated series for the time being.

Invincible's Season 3 finale was a doozy, with Mark, Eve, and Oliver engaging in a horrifying battle with the Viltrumite Conquest. It was an epic and bloody fight, one that seemingly killed a ton of innocents in the process. And through much of the episode I was wondering how this sequence might look in live-action.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Indeed, the biggest challenge in giving Invincible a live-action adaptation would be attempting to give the project the same scale as the comics and animated series. The heroes in the series are wildly strong and fast, especially the Viltrumutes like Omni-Man and Invincible himself. Add in the franchise's penchant for gore and brutal violence and there are a number of potential road blocks to the movie getting a live-action movie.

Case in point: Season 1's scene where Omni-Man puts his son in front of a subway and uses him to rip through the body of countless passengers. It's already disturbing on the page and in the TV series, but seeing this type of massacre play out in live-action would no doubt be even worse. We'll just have to wait and see if the movie ever happens.

Invincible's first three season (and the Atom Eve special) are streaming in their entirety on Amazon. Unfortunately, we shouldn't expect to see more new episodes as part of the 2025 TV premiere list.