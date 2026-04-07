See Zendaya And Robert Pattinson Agree To Disagree About Whether Spider-Man Or Batman Would Win In A Fight

The superhero genre continues to be wildly popular, with both DC and Marvel competing for box office supremacy. While fans look forward to upcoming Marvel movies like Spider-Man: Brand New Day, they often like to debate which hero would beat whom in a fight. The Drama stars Zendaya and Robert Pattinson were recently asked about what would happen if Batman and Tom Holland's Spider-Man came to blows, and their exchange was A+.

These two A-listers star together in the twisty film The Drama, but all things come back to superheroes will doing press. They were asked by LAD Bible about Spider-Man vs Batman, although neither is necessarily unbiased. Zendaya is in a relationship with Tom Holland and stars as MJ in the Spider-Man movies (which are streaming with a Disney+ subscription), while Pattinson is the title character of The Batman. You can see their funny give and take below:

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Honestly, I love watching the chemistry between these two. The pair were asked if they agree with the statement "Spider-Man would kick Batman's ass", with the Greatest Showman actress immediately choosing the "strongly agree" option. While Pattinson tried to defend his character from The Batman (which is streaming with an HBO Max subscription), she says simply:

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Does he have superpowers?

Points were made. Of course, fans who spent years watching the DC movies in order know that Bruce Wayne is a capable hero without powers. What's more, he usually strategizes ways to take down DC heroes in case they turn bad. So maybe the debate is not quite that simple. Although Peter Parker is also a genius who sometimes has technology working on his side.

While Pattinson is originally taken by this argument, he can't betray his character and "strongly agree" with the statement. He joked that he's contractually unable to side with Spider-Man in this debate. And just like that, the DC and Marvel rivalry lives on.

(Image credit: Sony/ DC)

Robert Pattinson made a splash as the title character of Matt Reeves' The Batman, but it's already been years since he's rocked the cowl and cape. What we know about The Batman Part II is super limited, as it's not expected to arrive in theaters until October of 2027. The same can't be said for Zendaya, who will return as MJ in Spider-Man: Brand New Day this summer.

Personally, I'm inclined to agree with Zendaya, as I think that Peter Parker's abilities give him the advantage against Batman. But there are plenty of DC fans who likely would disagree. So just like the two stars of The Drama, coming to an agreement might be easier said than done.

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The Drama is in theaters now as part of the 2026 movie release list, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day will follow suit on July 31st. As for The Batman Part II, we shouldn't expect it on the big screen until October 1st, 2027.