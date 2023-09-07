A Side-By-Side Video Of Grant Gustin And Ezra Miller Just Started Another Marvel Versus DC Debate, And I Can't Help Rooting For An MCU Hero Here

Marvel and DC fans have been debating one another for decades now, whether it’s about these companies’ original comics or the many media projects that spin out of their respective source material. With each new entry on the upcoming Marvel movies and upcoming DC movies slates, along with plenty of TV shows being released between the two, there’s more for both camps to argue about. For example, one of the debates currently doing the rounds on social media was prompted by a side-by-side video of Grant Gustin and Ezra Miller’s Flashes, and in this instance, I can’t help but rooting for the MCU.

2023 was a big year for DC Comics’ Scarlet Speedster, because along with The Flash movie finally hitting theaters nearly a decade after it was announced, The Flash TV series from The CW concluded after nine seasons. With the former now being streamable with a Max subscription and the latter being available for Netflix subscribers to watch, it’s easier than ever to compare Miller and Gustin’s versions of Flash. The Twitter account @HeroesUnbound opted to showcase the differing final runs between the movie and Season 9, as seen below.

The Flash Movie run vs The Flash TV Show final run. Both in 2023 🥲 pic.twitter.com/dXFt4RQlGpSeptember 2, 2023 See more

Naturally this ignited a debate over which final run was better, and this is more than enough to keep DC fans arguing amongst themselves over whether The Flash movie or TV show is better. But then things kicked up a notch, as various people started critiquing for both these versions of Flash and steered attention towards Eternals, the 26th MCU movie which introduced the speedster Makkari, played by Lauren Ridloff. A lot of people prefer the way her super speed looks compared to Flash, as evidenced below:

God DAMN does dc do speedsters DIRTYMcu does it so much better just sell the flash over https://t.co/FAsBFOzpt9 pic.twitter.com/KFguti9HxLSeptember 3, 2023 See more

Let me be clear about something: I’ve been a fan of The Flash for a long time, so if you’re asking me to pick between him and Marraki overall, he’s easily winning out every time. In this instance though, I find myself preferring the way Makkari’s super speed is presented. Maybe that’s because I’m so used to the lightning effect from Flash that it’s lost its uniqueness a little bit in my eyes, although to be fair, the lighting is certainly called for given that the Fastest Man Alive channels his power from the Speed Force. In any case, I find myself in good company.

Keeping it a buck? Neither of these touches Makkari in Eternals... https://t.co/Fho2E7U7Ct pic.twitter.com/b4UKv8nVkvSeptember 3, 2023 See more

Makkari isn’t the first speedster to be seen in the MCU, as Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Quicksilver had some time to shine in Avengers: Age of Ultron. However, Wanda Maximoff’s brother died in that same movie, whereas Makkari made it out of Eternals alive, meaning we could see more of her. Let’s hope so, as watching her run at such a rapid pace is mesmerizing.

and none of them got NOTHING on herpic.twitter.com/dkS6Y3eSrR https://t.co/0zKs5dSmNjSeptember 3, 2023 See more

Right now, it’s unclear if Eternals 2 is moving forward, with director Chloé Zhao saying “No comment” when asked about the sequel back in March. Of course, with two more Avengers movies on the way, it’s possible Makkari could reappear in one of those movies, as her super speed would certainly come in handy against Kang the Conqueror or whatever other threat has emerged. As for The Flash, it’s unclear what the character’s live-action future holds in store. Grant Gustin’s tenure as DC’s Fastest Man Alive is obviously over, and it hasn’t been clarified yet if Ezra Miller will continue playing the character in the new DC Universe franchise or if someone else will be recast in the role.

As always, continue checking in with CinemaBlend for all the biggest updates concerning Marvel and DC in film and television. For details on the wider cinematic landscape, consult our 2023 movie release schedule and 2024 movie release schedule.