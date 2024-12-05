Simon Pegg Celebrated The Boys Season 5 Production With A Hilariously Gross Hospital Photo (But I Kinda Like Karl Urban's Bloody New Pic More)

Though it’s currently unclear if it’ll be released as part of the 2025 TV schedule, the impending arrival of The Boys Season 5 is a high point of excitement for comic book fans, superhero fanatics, and fans of NSFW satire. The hype is so high, in fact, that even actors who technically aren’t on the show anymore like Simon Pegg are pumped that the streaming series is back in production.

And what better way for Pegg to show his happiness and appreciation than by posting a bizarro behind-the-scenes photograph from his final episode (for now?) inside the hospital. Check it out below!

A post shared by Simon Pegg (@simonpegg) A photo posted by on

As fans will likely remember, Hughie Sr.’s journey on The Boys came to a speedy, body-demolishing halt in Season 4’s fifth episode after his estranged wife Daphne (portrayed by Rosemarie DeWitt) surreptitiously injected him with Compound V in an attempt to save him from dying naturally. He phased through walls, beds, and bodies with panicked ease, which Eric Kripke explained was a reflection of his emotional state and how invisible and slight he felt.

Which is the disturbing context in which Simon Pegg’s above photo was taken, as he’s standing mid-phase in a bed with a corpse lying on it. Not a real corpse, obviously. At least, we assume Pegg isn’t that much of a method actor.

Now let's check out another bloody pic, only this time from someone who's still alive (barely) when Season 5 starts up.

Karl Urban's Bloody First Look At Billy Butcher In Season 5

Karl Urban's Billy Butcher spent much of Season 4 battling increasingly disturbing health issues. Not just of the physical variety, though his coughing fits are nothing to get jealous about. He's also a bit twisted in the brain department, considering he was hallucinating both Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Kessler and Shantel VanSanten's Becca by the end.

Eric Kripke told us that the final season will finally dig deeper into the Butcher Vs. Homelander feud, though I can't imagine that Butcher is covered in Homelander's blood in the pic Urban shared below. (Well I can imagine it, but don't think it's realistic.)

A post shared by Karl Urban (@karlurban) A photo posted by on

The blood spattered across his face and matted in his hair seemingly implies that it's not Butcher's blood dripping down. Rather, it looks like he got sprayed after someone's head exploded, or as he was pummeling someone's face in. Though I guess the latter idea doesn't make sense, considering the hand he's holding up isn't all bruised and bloody.

It sucks that we'll be waiting so long to see exactly whose blood it is, but I'm betting we'll get to see plenty of other behind-the-scenes pics before that happens.

Before The Boys’ next season arrives with Daveed Diggs as a new cast member, fans can look forward to watching the return of the younger generation of Supes in Gen V Season 2, which will be out at some point next year. Until then, all four seasons are available to stream now with an Amazon Prime subscription.