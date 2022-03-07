Daredevil’s Charlie Cox Was Asked Which Spider-Man Actor Is The Best, And His Answer Was Delightful

While comic book movies are everywhere, there are a handful of characters that remain fan favorites. Marvel’s Spider-Man has always been on that list, which was proven by the record-breaking success of Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home. Daredevil actor Charlie Cox had a small role in the movie, which also featured the previous two Peter Parker actors. Cox was recently asked which Spidey actor is the best, and his answer was delightful.

Daredevil fans were thrilled to see Charlie Cox briefly play Matt Murdock again in Spider-Man: No Way Home, leaving the door open for him to once again return in an upcoming Marvel movie . Cox understandably has feelings about the MCU, and was recently asked by a fan about which Spider-Man actor is the best. He expertly answered the query, saying:

Look: Tobey is the original. Andrew's one of the greatest actors of a generation, and one of my best friends. And Tom is the right age, you know what I mean? With all due respect to the other grandpas, he's youthful energy and his naivete and his excitement is like: 'Yes! That!' So all three of them bring something incredible to that role.

Nailed it. Charlie Cox got to give all three of the big screen Peter Parkers their props, while also not having to give a definitive answer for his number 1 Spider-Man. Although given his close friendship with Amazing Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield, something tells me Peter 2.0 might be his favorite IRL.

Charlie Cox’s comments about Spider-Man come from her recent appearance at Middle East Film & Comic Con. That’s where one fan asked about his favorite Peter Parker, with Cox’s answer recorded and eventually put on reddit . And he managed to avoid giving an answer while pointing out part of what made each actor’s performance so successful.

While Charlie Cox only got to work with Tom Holland during his scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home, both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would reprise their roles in the movie’s second half. All of these surprises thrilled audiences, and there are videos of theaters exploding with applause. Unfortunately for Cox, his scene got no such reaction when he snuck into a local screening.

There’s definitely a ton of buzz around Charlie Cox’s tenure in the MCU, and his possible future. All three seasons of Daredevil are heading to Disney+ shortly, as is the Defenders miniseries. And since he made his big screen debut as the character in Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans are hoping to see him suited back up and kicking ass as Daredevil sometime in the future. His nemesis Kingpin had a major role in the last episode of Hawkeye, so the show has never felt more connected to the greater MCU.