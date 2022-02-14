One Lunch-Oriented Length Charlie Cox And Andrew Garfield Went Through To Hide Spider-Man: No Way Home Filming

The long-awaited release of Spider-Man: No Way Home not only brought a serious burst of excitement for fans but also a major sense of release for the cast and crew. The stars had long been forced to keep things under wraps involving certain aspects of the story. For instance, Tom Holland had been shutting down rumors for quite some time leading up to the premiere. But in Charlie Cox’s case, he had to keep his involvement a secret altogether. As a result, he went to great lengths to hide the fact that he was working on the on set, which led to a particularly funny and awkward lunch between him and friend and co-star Andrew Garfield.

Like Charlie Cox, Andrew Garfield also needed to keep his role under wraps, meaning he had to exercise extreme caution. Though you can’t blame him for wanting to hang out with his friend while working on No Way Home. Cox recalled to THR that when the two got together for lunch, he was hit with an epiphany and what resulted in what must’ve been a pretty odd sight for those in the immediate vicinity:

While we were sitting down, it occurred to both of us, ‘Oh, shit. If we’re filmed here together, that’s not a good sign.’ So we ended up sitting, facing the wall, both of us.

I guess you do have to credit the two stars for their intense commitment to secrecy. I can’t, however, help but wonder what their colleagues must’ve been thinking when they saw them like that, though. But then again, they were on a Marvel set, so everyone may have had an intrinsic understanding of what the two actors were attempting to do. All in all, I’d say the stars, along with their co-stars, did a solid job keeping secrets. However, there were still leaks.

Andrew Garfield definitely felt the effects of them more than any of his colleagues did. While promoting his other high-profile projects of 2021, the actor was forced to constantly deny reports of his involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The ordeal seemed to be overwhelming for the Tick, Tick... Boom! star, but Sony was aware of the situation and provided him with a bit of comfort. Though many fans were expecting Garfield’s Peter Parker to appear based on the leaks, seeing him anxiously hop out of that portal in the actual film was no less exciting.

The same can be said for the moment Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock, who appeared as the lawyer to Tom Holland’s Spidey early in the movie. Cox was rumored to be showing up, but there was much more uncertainty regarding his role. He still had to dodge his share of questions regarding No Way Home, though and, like a champ, he never broke.

While the Daredevil actor’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe isn’t 100% clear, chances are he’ll return somewhere down the road. So Marvel Studios probably takes comfort in the fact that he keeps secrecy in mind. After all, this will be especially important should the actor reprise the role for a potential Spider-Man team-up or even a revival of his former show .

