Will Daredevil Face Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin In The MCU Now? Charlie Cox's Thoughts Will Probably Get Fans Pumped

December was a big month for Marvel fans, especially those that were fans of the Daredevil series that was produced for Netflix. We saw the return of both Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdoch in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin in the Hawkeye series on Disney+. The fact that these actors reprised their roles certainly has fans excited for what the future may hold, and while Charlie Cox swears he doesn’t know what the future holds, he’s just as excited, which is a very good sign.

Speaking with THR Charlie Cox says that he knows very little about what the future holds for Matt Murdoch and Daredevil going forward, though he does apparently know something. However, for fans hoping to see Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio on the screen together again , Cox certainly feels the same way, and he at least believes that it will happen eventually. Cox explains…

Look, I don’t have any idea what anyone’s plans are at this stage, but I presume there’s more for us to do. I know a little bit — not a huge amount — but a little bit. I am imagining, I am hoping, that our worlds will collide again because the stuff we’ve done in the past was tremendous fun to do, and he’s such an incredible actor. We have to start every conversation with, ‘What do you know?’ because you have to be careful. It’s really exciting.

Daredevil and Kingpin are officially part of Marvel Cinematic Universe once again, and while it could be that the plan was simply to give us these appearances and then move on, that seems unlikely. And Charlie Cox, while being careful not to say too much, certainly implies that he knows there is some sort of future planned. Cox was one who was good at avoiding giving answers in the lead up to Spider-Man: No Way Home . Though unlike those other actors appearing in the film, he never denied his appearance outright.

Part of that could have something to do with what’s about to happen with the old Daredevil series . We recently learned that all the Marvel/Netflix series are going to be leaving the streaming service at the end of the month. There is an expectation that they will find a new streaming home, perhaps on Disney+, or perhaps due to their more mature tone, Hulu, but either way with Disney taking full control of those shows we could even see a Daredevil series that’s a direct continuation of those.

These characters returned, in part, because they were quite popular with fans and it does seem unlikely that Marvel Studios isn’t working on more with them for just that reason. These are popular Marvel characters that we would expect to see in the MCU and now that they’ve officially been cast, the question is not if we will see them again but when.