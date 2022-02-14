Will Daredevil Face Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin In The MCU Now? Charlie Cox's Thoughts Will Probably Get Fans Pumped
By Dirk Libbey published
Charlie Cox has thoughts on a future battle between Daredevil and Kingpin in the MCU.
December was a big month for Marvel fans, especially those that were fans of the Daredevil series that was produced for Netflix. We saw the return of both Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdoch in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin in the Hawkeye series on Disney+. The fact that these actors reprised their roles certainly has fans excited for what the future may hold, and while Charlie Cox swears he doesn’t know what the future holds, he’s just as excited, which is a very good sign.
Speaking with THR Charlie Cox says that he knows very little about what the future holds for Matt Murdoch and Daredevil going forward, though he does apparently know something. However, for fans hoping to see Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio on the screen together again, Cox certainly feels the same way, and he at least believes that it will happen eventually. Cox explains…
Daredevil and Kingpin are officially part of Marvel Cinematic Universe once again, and while it could be that the plan was simply to give us these appearances and then move on, that seems unlikely. And Charlie Cox, while being careful not to say too much, certainly implies that he knows there is some sort of future planned. Cox was one who was good at avoiding giving answers in the lead up to Spider-Man: No Way Home. Though unlike those other actors appearing in the film, he never denied his appearance outright.
Part of that could have something to do with what’s about to happen with the old Daredevil series. We recently learned that all the Marvel/Netflix series are going to be leaving the streaming service at the end of the month. There is an expectation that they will find a new streaming home, perhaps on Disney+, or perhaps due to their more mature tone, Hulu, but either way with Disney taking full control of those shows we could even see a Daredevil series that’s a direct continuation of those.
These characters returned, in part, because they were quite popular with fans and it does seem unlikely that Marvel Studios isn’t working on more with them for just that reason. These are popular Marvel characters that we would expect to see in the MCU and now that they’ve officially been cast, the question is not if we will see them again but when.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.