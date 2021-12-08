Exclusive Venom: Let There Be Carnage Clip Shows How Woody Harrelson's Symbiote Comes To Life

The Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters continues to grow with each new feature film, not only expanding on the antiheroes such as Venom (Tom Hardy) or Morbius (Jared Leto), but also on the adversaries that fans recognize from the classic comic book stories. In Andy Serkis’ recent sequel Venom: Let There be Carnage, the film’s focus was on Eddie Brock and the hungry symbiote that has taken over his head-space. But the movie also explored the denizens of Ravencroft, including Carnage (Woody Harrelson) and Shriek (Naomie Harris). These two lunatics are the focal point of an exclusive clip Sony gave CinemaBlend ahead of the movie’s release on DVD and Blu-ray on December 14. Check it out!

As you would imagine, the symbiotes that are essential to the world of Venom require extensive amounts of visual effects. That can be seen in the side-by-side pre-viz footage showing Cletus and Shriek’s escape in a vintage car, dodging police vehicles and using Carnage’s newfound symbiote powers to swing the car they are driving to great heights. It looks very practical on screen… well, as practical as possible. But the above clip gives you a good idea of how an action scene like this one is sketched out, designed, and delivered by Hollywood’s wizards.

From the looks of Venom: Let There be Carnage, the Venom world is ready to explode, and isn’t planning on slowing down any time soon. Though Eddie and Venom were able to dispose of Cletus and Carnage, there was a tease near the end of Let There be Carnage of yet another new symbiote character in Stephen Graham’s veteran detective, Patrick Mulligan. Comic book readers know that this character expands in future stories, so we will see how he is used as Sony fills in Venom’s world.

Then, there was that incredible mid-credits scene, that somehow - some way -- picked up Venom and Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and dropped them into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where the symbiote saw Tom Holland’s Peter Parker on the TV screen, and seemed to recognize him. Will that go anywhere? It’s far too big of a tease to leave it alone, but we need to get through Spider-Man: No Way Home and all of its multiversal manipulating. There has been speculation that Tom Hardy’s Venom could show up in the December release, but I’m thinking that Sony would save him for one of their upcoming releases, be it Morbius, or the Kraven the Hunter movie that is about to go into production with Aaron Taylor Johnson in the lead role.

As for Venom: Let There be Carnage, the sequel will be available to own in physical form beginning on December 14. If you are unable to wait, the movie also is available via digital streaming as we speak.