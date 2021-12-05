Wild New Morbius Clips Sees Jared Leto Transform Into The Living Vampire

The cinematic spider-verse is definitely growing. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man continues to swing around the skies of New York City in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while Tom Hardy’s Venom continues to dish out his own brand of “justice” in his own world. However, in what appears to be Eddie Brock’s universe, there’s also Jared Leto’s Morbius. The film centers on the titular doctor, as he takes on a monstrous alternate form. We’ve seen the creature at this point but, thanks to a new clip, audiences now have a better look at the lead character’s transformation into the living vampire.

Sony dropped the exclusive new look at the movie as part of its presentation at this year’s CCXP. And it certainly shows the power of the vampiric antihero. In the footage, Jared Leto’s scientist is being transported on a freighter, which may be bringing him back to the states following his initial trip to the amazon to cure his blood disease. As previous footage has shown, the doctor uses bats in an attempt to cure himself. Of course, things don’t quite pan out the way he expects.

This footage features what appears to be Michael Morbius’ first time ever turning into the vampire and, when he does so, he quickly dispatches those who are presumably guarding him. The character is shown to have incredible reflexes and can even change forms. And as you’d expect, his lust for blood seems to be intact as well. And by the end of the ordeal, the character reverts back to his usual self, only he now possesses a muscular physique as opposed to his previously frail body.

This newest installment in Sony’s interconnected comic book movie seems to be taking things to the next level when it comes to its dark tone. Here, the violence is even more tangible, and the blood, which can be seen splattering across the screen, is definitely flowing. Fans of the character are sure to be pleased with how the creative team has stayed faithful to the visual aesthetic of the character.

As previously mentioned, it’s been implied that this movie takes place in the same universe in which Tom Hardy’s symbiotic antihero dwells. But Jared Leto’s movie seems to be aiming for less comedy and more true thrills. This should keep things fresh for viewers hoping for a change of pace in this linked franchise. Though there’s still a chance that the grinning alien could make an appearance as could other characters from the wall-crawler’s world(s).

The most recent trailer for the comic book movie featured more than a few Spider-Man references. Another actually made reference to two of the friendly neighborhood hero’s most notable rogues. On top of this, there’s also the mysterious presence of Michael Keaton, who many believe could be playing a variant of Adrian Toomes/The Vulture, who previously appeared in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

There are still plenty of questions to be answered but, at this point, Jared Leto’s new flick looks like it's going to be an insane ride. And while watching it, I may or may not be covering up my neck out of an irrational fear that the vampire is going to get me.

Morbius is set to hit theaters on January 28, 2022.