How Andrew Garfield Hid His Spider-Man: No Way Home Appearance From Emma Stone

As Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to make multiverse-itude of money, the MCU’s latest cinematic installment continues to please fans and critics left and right. It’s also gotten a lot of people talking about just how much of a “weirdly enjoyable” game actor Andrew Garfield has played for some time now, denying he was even going to appear in the film. But not even we could have guessed that his vow of secrecy was so strong, he didn't even tell Emma Stone about his big appearance.

During the latest episode of Happy Sad Confused , host Josh Horowitz asked his guest about how far that particular game went into the actor’s personal life. More specifically, the ask was whether or not Garfield revealed his participation to Marc Webb or Emma Stone; the respective director and co-star of The Amazing Spider-Man films. Sly as ever, the once and future Peter Parker share the following story of deception:

Emma kept on texting me. She was like, 'Are you in this new Spider-Man film?' And I was like, 'I don't know what you're talking about.' She was like 'Shut up, just tell me,' [and] I'm like 'Honestly, I don't know what...' I kept it going, even with her. It was hilarious. ... And then she saw it, and she was like, 'You're a jerk.'

After starring in two Marvel movies together, as well as sharing a real-life relationship during that very period, Garfield and Stone are still close friends. Between those two experiences, if there was anyone that the world would think could get the goods before the big reveal, it’d have to be her. Not so, apparently, as the tick…tick…BOOM! awards darling kept his web of secrecy tightly woven.

It’s funny to know that through the massive campaign of good-natured lies and deceit Andrew Garfield engaged in truly knew no bounds. The comparison is even funnier when you think about the many times Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland has spilled the beans by mistake when it comes to the secrets of the MCU. If you were looking for another point of comparison to debate your favorite spider-actor, you’ve officially got one.

Looking at the personalities of the various Peter Parkers on display in director Jon Watts’ big threequel, maybe it’s not a huge surprise that the amazing Andrew Garfield would be the one to play the game of secrets as well as he did. Gleefully returning to the role he held in the mid-aughts, his energy as the middle Spider-Man is the sort you want when it comes to keeping a secret. Though there haven’t been any official plans to revive the abandoned Amazing Spider-Man 3 , it’s probably a fair guess that even if he were asked, Mr. Garfield wouldn’t even project the slightest hint to the truth.