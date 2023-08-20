Oscar Issac Wants His Bestie Pedro Pascal To Join The Spider-Verse, And Pitched A Hilarious Character For Him

It’s no secret that Oscar Isaac and Pedro Pascal are real-life besties who go back nearly 20 years now. Many love their bromance more than they can take, and absolutely loved seeing them star in the same movie with 2019’s Triple Frontier, along with both playing major characters in the Star Wars universe. With Isaac being a Marvel actor on multiple fronts, he recently mentioned Pascal when imagining the possibilities of the Spider-Verse, because of course.

After previously playing the villain in X-Men: Apocalypse and becoming Moon Knight, Oscar Isaac found yet another Marvel role recently as the voice of Miguel O'Hara in the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse cast . When asked if there is anyone he’d like to see join the animated universe in the upcoming sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse , Isaac had this to say:

I don't know. They're so brilliant at finding the right person for the right character, but maybe Pedro Pascal. Let's find something for him. He should be a Spider-Person, like a cranky, old Spider-Person.

Yeah… this needs to happen now that Isaac mentions it. Oddly enough, Pedro Pascal has yet to find a role from that comic book world, even though we have a few Marvel character ideas for the actor . It would be so fun for Isaac and Pascal to reunite in the animated world somehow, even if Pascal only has a small cameo in Beyond the Spider-Verse. It sounds like Isaac had his way, he’d cast him as a “cranky, old Spider-Person,” which is obviously hilarious.

Isaac has a great idea here for his longtime buddy Pedro Pascal, and given the indefinite delay of Beyond the Spider-Verse , perhaps there’s still time to pencil him into the film. The trilogy closer was initially dated to come out in early 2024, but after rumors pointed to the production not being even close to being ready, plus the WGA writers strike and SAG actors strike currently in place, it’s going to be a waiting game before we know when to expect the next animated Spider-Verse movie.

In the meantime, Across The Spider-Verse recently became available to buy on digital and is heading to Blu-ray on September 5. In the highly-rated sequel to 2018’s Into the Spider-Verse, Isaac played Miguel O’Hara, a Spider-Man variant who is the leader of the Spider Society, which is committed to protecting the multiverse from major threats. Miles Morales becomes the latest target for the society when a significant event in his life doesn’t happen.