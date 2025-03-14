Sadie Sink Responds To Those Spider-Man Casting Rumors, And Now I’m Even More Confused

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, thanks to new projects arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans are always looking forward to upcoming Marvel movies, with a number of rumors and theories swirling around each project. One of the most popular ones online this week is the claim that Sadie Sink has a mysterious role in Spider-Man 4. The Whale actress responded to this chatter, but now I'm even more confused about what's true and what's not.

What we know about Spider-Man 4 is limited, so fans are filling in the blanks with rumors as the development process continues. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have grown quite fond of Holland's title character, as well as Zendaya's MJ and Jacob Batalon's Ned. Exactly who Sink is playing remains to be seen, but popular theories include Jean Grey and the classic Mary Jane Watson. One funny tweet poked fun at the rumors, claiming she was somehow playing Uncle Ben in the blockbuster. The Stranger Things star saw this and shared it on her Instagram Story, adding three emojis:

🤣🤣🤣

While the meme about her playing Uncle Ben seemingly tickled Sink, she didn't confirm or deny that she's got a role in the fourth Spider-Man movie. Was she laughing at the joke about Ben, or the idea that she was even cast in the blockbuster? It's unclear, but Marvel's tight security definitely complicates the situation one way or another.

While most upcoming MCU movies are highly anticipated, the fourth Spider-Man movie is on another level entirely. This is because of the wild popularity of Tom Holland's Peter Parer, as well as the twist ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

After the three Spider-Men teamed up for an epic multiversal battle, Peter Parker ultimately decided to let Doctor Strange finish his spell. Everyone who ever knew Peter and/or Spider-Man had their memories wiped, ensuring that his loved ones like MJ and Ned could live normal lives. It's been years since that 2021 movie hit theaters, and fans haven't gotten any update about how Spider-Man is holding up now that he's alone and able to fight crime with anonymity.

Sadie Sink seems like a no brainer to join the shared universe, given her wild popularity related to Stranger Things (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription). And with that show ending with its fifth and final season, her schedule could presumably be free to join the MCU.

As previously mentioned, the two most popular theories about Sadie Sink's role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are Jean Grey and Mary Jane Watson. The latter would be a controversial choice, given Peter's relationship with Zendaya's MJ and her wild popularity among the fans.

Spider-Man 4 is currently expected to arrive in theaters July 31, 2026, so the questions will likely continue on since the project isn't part of the 2025 movie release dates.