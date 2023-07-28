Sony Just Trolled Spider-Man Fans Over Andrew Garfield’s Amazing Spider-Man 3, And It Was Savage

Andrew Garfield’s time playing Spider-Man was unfortunately short-lived after The Amazing Spider-Man 2 didn’t fare well and the franchise later made a move to the MCU. Then when the British actor said yes to returning as Peter for Spider-Man: No Way Home, his version of the web-slinging hero reminded fans that we want more of Garfield's Spider-Man. Just when we thought Sony was going to give us some Amazing Spider-Man 3 news, we got savagely trolled instead.

Rickrolling has been around since my teen years growing up in the 2000s. Here you think this internet meme’s time has been done only for Sony to mess with our feelings by rickrolling us on TikTok . Take a look at this bait-and-switch video below.

This clip originally left us Spider-Man fans thinking Sony will be giving us some good news that an Amazing Spider-Man 3 will be coming our way. The video starts with the Amazing Spider-Man poster with the caption “Stand by for an important announcement…” only to switch to the music video of Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up.” Sony's real announcement was that it’s been 36 years since this British singer-songwriter released this hit song. Well, that’s all fine and dandy, but what about Amazing Spider-Man 3 news? This was just as disappointing as when fans thought Andrew Garfield's stunt double was hinting about a third movie . This may appear to have been a cold move by Sony, but at the same time, it got our attention and made us crave a third flick even more.

The Mark Webb Spider-Man series was showing a lot of promise with a whole game plan set in motion for future movies. A third movie was going to feature Peter Parker facing off against the Sinister Six as well as dealing with the aftermath of Gwen Stacy's death. Sony was even going to build its own Spider-Man universe of Sinister Six and Venom spin-off movies. Then, The Amazing Spider-Man 3 was scrapped because of a Marvel movie landmark deal that allowed Spider-Man to swing its way into the MCU with Tom Holland taking over the role. Plus, it didn’t help matters that ASM2 underperformed at the box office with lukewarm reviews. Andrew Garfield’s version of Peter Parker’s story was unfinished.

We can thank No Way Home for giving us the closure we needed for Andrew’s Spider-Man. We got a good idea of what Peter Parker’s headspace has been like since the second movie heading towards the path of forgiving himself for not being able to save Gwen. However, that doesn’t mean fans haven’t been campaigning for Garfield’s canceled movie with Sony’s social media team noticing the hashtags asking for one. If The Social Network actor were to return for ASM3 , Marvel Studios lawyer Paul Sarker said that could work if Marvel and Sony could work on some kind of arrangement. There are a number of ways that Garfield’s superhero character could return whether it’s another team-up movie, a Disney+ series, picking up where ASM2 left off, and more.