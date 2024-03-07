Spider-Man’s Kirsten Dunst Gets Honest About Why She’d Return To The Comic Book Genre

Kirsten Dunst will be making a huge return to the cinematic space thanks to her spot on the 2024 movie schedule as a part of director Alex Garland’s Civil War cast . But of course, even mentioning that title in the same breath as Ms. Dunst’s name probably has comic movie fans wondering if the former Spider-Man star would even consider playing a part in the MCU, or any comic franchise for that matter.

In an interview with Marie Claire , Kirsten Dunst got pretty honest about why she would, hypothetically, take on a role in the upcoming Marvel movies or TV shows ahead. I admire the woman’s candor, as Dunst put her cards on the table in the following terms:

In a word: Yes. Because you get paid a lot of money, and I have two children, and I support my mother.

Not only is that an honest answer, it’s a totally valid and natural reason for an actor like the Marie Antoinette star to consider such an option. That much is especially true after Tom Hollander’s MCU bonus revelation , which happened after accidentally receiving a check meant for current Spider-Man actor Tom Holland.

Though Kirsten Dunst probably didn’t need that reminder. Her tenure in Sam Raimi’s previous trilogy more than likely fetched her a royal sum on the contemporary market those films were made in. It sounds like all that would have to happen is for the right offer to be made, and the OG Mary Jane Watson would return to the big screen.

An offer of that sort shouldn't be hard to come by, especially in a post Spider-Man: No Way Home climate. With Marvel fans pushing for Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man return , the demand already seems to be readily apparent. MCU fans are open to the sort of friendly radioactive throwback to the days when a tie-in single from Chad Kroeger or Dashboard Confessional was not only required, but anticipated.

With Marvel Studios being so fond of multi-film contracts, perhaps there's room for more of Kirsten Dunst's Mary Jane, with or without her cinematic Peter Parker around for the ride. Perhaps we can finally see Dunst and Spider-Man 3 co-star Bryce Dallas Howard team up in Sony's Spider-Man Universe as a crime-solving duo that doesn't need powers to get the job done.

Honestly, as a fan of Kirsten Dunst, I'd be glad to see her get the opportunity to cash in a blank check for whatever MCU adjacent shenanigans she's up for. It's the least the industry could do thanks to her straightforward answer to a question a lot of actors face. Also, this is Kirsten Dunst we're talking here, and a solo Mary Jane film with her talents in the lead is too good of an opportunity to pass up.

Aspiring writers, the sky is the limit! But for now, let's exit this dark ride of speculation and wander back into the realm of reality. Fans of Kirsten Dunst will be able to see her in action through the first Civil War trailer, with the full film being released in traditional theaters and in IMAX, starting April 12th! Though for those of you looking to return to the classic Spider-Man movies, a Disney+ subscription is just the web you'll want to crawl into to get nostalgic.