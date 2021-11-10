Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu Is Hilariously Trolling Spider-Man: No Way Home Fans About Those Leaks

Eternals may be the newest Marvel movie on the big screen, but for many fans, the focus has been on Spider-Man: No Way Home for months. With the rumors and alleged leaks that have come out regarding just who will be in the movie, fans are going a little nuts, and Simu Liu is getting in on the fun while promoting Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings coming to Disney+.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits Disney+ on Friday as part of the two-year anniversary, Disney+ Day . Simu Liu took to Twitter to help promote the release by having some fun with all the Spider-Man news, by dropping a shot from the movie where he promises Andrew Garfield cannot be seen.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Disney+ Friday!Check out this exclusive screenshot. If you look reaallllly closely you can clearly see that Andrew Garfield is definitely not in it. pic.twitter.com/w8OjKGPdgCNovember 10, 2021 See more

Over the last several months, first we heard the rumors that several actors who had previously played villains in Spider-Man movies would be returning. Then we heard that both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would be back to reprise their roles as other versions of Peter Parker/Spider-Man. We’ve even seen stills and video that are purported to be from the set, showing the actors.

Some of the rumors, like the Spider-Man villains, have been confirmed. Alfred Molina told us even before the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, that, yes, he was in the movie. But the trailer itself also seemed to confirm the appearance of Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin as well, showing at least two villains from the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man movies. We also expect to see Jamie Foxx as Electro from the Amazing Spider-Man movies with Andrew Garfield

However, we’ve only continued to see denials when it has come to the appearance of the other Spider-Man actors. We expect to see one more trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home before the film releases in December. If they are in the movie that trailer might reveal it. Otherwise we’ll have to wait until December and actually see the movie to find out for sure one way or the other.