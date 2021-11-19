Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Jamie Foxx Is Having Fun Teasing His Return As Electro

Electro is back! And not just any old Electro, it's Jamie Foxx’s Electro, who we last saw in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2. After over a year of rumors that the Oscar-winning actor would be returning to Marvel to reprise the role , the studio officially confirmed it with the latest trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home . In light of the news, Jamie Foxx is teasing Max Dillon being back as well.

In the jaw-dropping three-minute trailer, fans got a closer look at what to expect from Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the movie includes a myriad of beloved villains from previous Spider-Man movies. Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin from the original 2002 Spider-Man movie surfed the skies, Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus from 2004’s Spider-Man 2 will fight the hero on a bridge, and even Lizard from 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and Sandman from Spider-Man 3 are in attendance, along with Jamie Foxx’s Electro. The actor took to Instagram to tease his return.

It looks like a generic photo of lightning, but that’s enough to have chills running down our backs following that insane trailer. The post tagged the Spider-Man: No Way Home account and Tom Holland, and includes the caption “Light Em up …” along with the hashtag #chasingspiders. If you were following along for The Amazing Spider-Man 2 press tour, “Chasing Spiders” is the name of the song Foxx wrote while making the movie starring Andrew Garfield.

Jamie Foxx is a musician along with being an actor, and therefore apparently writes a song for every role he is a part of as his creative process. While on Ellen seven years ago, Foxx sang a bit of the song, as you can see in the clip below:

It’s a catchy song, so can we get that in the credits please? I wonder if Jamie Foxx has added another verse to “Chasing Spiders” in light of reprising the role for Spider-Man: No Way Home. In the upcoming sequel, we know that Doctor Strange will accidentally open the multiverse whilst doing a favor for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, whose identity was outed by Mysterio in 2019’s Far From Home.



As the trailer shows, Doctor Strange’s spell goes all wrong and “visitors” from other worlds begin to invade the MCU. Spider-Man: No Way Home will feature Tom Holland’s hero facing off against Electro, Doc Ock, Green Goblin Lizard and Sandman, and the sky is pretty much the limit as to who else.