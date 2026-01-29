Avengers: Doomsday Rumor Claims Spider-Man And Wolverine Will Fight (And It Sounds Legit Epic)

If you thought the Marvel Cinematic Universe had already exhausted its biggest “no way they actually did that” moments, a new rumor suggests we may not even be close. A claim making the rounds online about the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday suggests the 2026 movie release could feature a multiversal showdown that feels ripped straight from fan-fiction dreams. We are talking Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man squaring off against Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, with their entire worlds on the brink of collision.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

What The Rumor Actually Claims

The claim comes from well-known X scooper MyTimeToShineHello , who says the upcoming Marvel movie will feature a showdown between Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. According to the post:

In Avengers Doomsday, Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man fights Hugh Jackman's Wolverine while their Earths are about to crash into each other 🤯

If accurate, the rumor confirms that both actors would be returning as their legacy versions, something Marvel did not reveal during last year’s five-hour livestream character reveal, and this would also raise the stakes significantly. Framing the fight as part of a multiversal incursion directly builds on the groundwork laid by Loki, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. In other words, this wouldn’t just be a cool crossover moment; it would be a collision years in the making. So how are fans reacting to the possibility?

(Image credit: Marvel)

How Fans Are Reacting

People on X are reacting exactly how you’d expect: half thrilled, half suspicious, and half ready to fight the scooper (yes, that’s three halves — welcome to the multiverse). Here’s a roundup of the responses:

@iiFARii197991 : “If this doesn’t happen i’m gonna unfollow”

: “If this doesn’t happen i’m gonna unfollow” @Rob429196272475 : “Two Icons”

: “Two Icons” @strangedft : “Peak 🔥”

: “Peak 🔥” @sasha280809 : “So the plan of Marvel is to erase all the old movies that became canons thanks to multiverse”

: “So the plan of Marvel is to erase all the old movies that became canons thanks to multiverse” @ShadyMo34239931 : “Isn’t wolverine with Deadpool now?”

: “Isn’t wolverine with Deadpool now?” @Ag3nt077 : “They gonna be mates later in the film?”

: “They gonna be mates later in the film?” @FaziluF : “Can we expect Andrew Garfield's spiderman again in any future projects ?”

: “Can we expect Andrew Garfield's spiderman again in any future projects ?” @AymarTimothy : “These spoilers are annoying as fuck”

: “These spoilers are annoying as fuck” @DawidK520 : “I hear this since Russo's had been set do direct Doomsday and Secret Wars....just stfu cause I'm tired seeing the same news since that day, give us something new”

: “I hear this since Russo's had been set do direct Doomsday and Secret Wars....just stfu cause I'm tired seeing the same news since that day, give us something new” @Jeancholidis : “Idk how marvel hasn’t gotten to u with all your spoilers lol”

: “Idk how marvel hasn’t gotten to u with all your spoilers lol” @Ashtoncrouch: “This wolverine is based with the TVA”

Taken together, it’s a familiar mix of excitement and fatigue, which is understandable when you’re talking about two of the most iconic superhero movie characters of the early 2000s. Still, as chaotic as the reactions may be, this wouldn’t be a fight pulled out of thin air. Spider-Man and Wolverine actually have a long, intense history of clashing in the comics.

(Image credit: 20th Century, Disney, Sony)

My Take on Spidey Vs Wolverine

Marvel has a history of pitting the “Web Head” against "The Ol' Canucklehead," and this onscreen battle would be paying off a clash decades in the making. The most famous example is the 1986 one-shot Spider-Man vs. Wolverine, which proved how naturally these two collide, both physically and philosophically. Spider-Man’s absolute refusal to kill runs headfirst into Wolverine’s lived-in brutality. Now add the fact that this would reportedly pit Hugh Jackman’s Fox-era Wolverine against Tobey Maguire’s early-2000s Spider-Man, and suddenly it feels even bigger as audiences will watch two legacy versions, two entire cinematic universes, colliding at the possible end of one of them.

To be clear, this rumor is far from confirmed. But if Marvel truly wants Avengers: Doomsday to feel like a capital-E Event, this is exactly the kind of swing that could make it happen. Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine are emotional cornerstones for two different generations of fans. And seeing them collide on the big screen would be overwhelming in the best way. I’d be lying if I said I wouldn’t absolutely lose it in the theater.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Until then, I’ll settle for revisiting the entire MCU movie slate in order, multiverse saga chaos and all, with my Disney+ subscription.