Andrew Garfield’s Take On Getting Constant Spider-Man Questions Perfectly Aligns With A Great Deadpool & Wolverine Joke

While there was a time when it didn’t look like Andrew Garfield would ever play Spider-Man again following The Amazing Spider-Man 2, that all changed with Spider-Man: No Way Home. Even before the 2021 movie’s release, Garfield repeatedly lied about his involvement with it, and five years later, he continues to field questions about another reprisal now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has blow the multiverse wide open. The actor’s recent take on still dealing with this lines up fantastically with one of the best jokes from fellow MCU movie Deadpool & Wolverine.

Andrew Garfield has been making the press rounds to talk about his new movies The Magic Faraway Tree, which opened on the 2026 movies schedule this past weekend. But as I already laid out, Spider-Man frequently gets addressed in these interviews, and while he appeared on Heart, he had this to say about on the constant questions concerning Marvel’s Web-Slinger:

I think it's a question that is probably going to follow me for the rest of my life. Until I'm 90 years old, they're gonna be asking me, 'Are you in the new Spider-Man volume 512?' And I'll be like, ‘I’m literally weeing into a colostomy bag, and I don’t have any [clue].

I don’t know if Andrew Garfield did this on purpose or it’s just a fun coincidence, but this immediately calls to mind the moment in Deadpool & Wolverine when the title protagonists fall out of a portal onto one of the cars at the dealership where Peter Wisdom works. When two kids recognize them, Deadpool says about Wolverine, “You’re damn straight it is. Fox killed him. Disney brought him back. They’re gonna make him do this ’til he’s 90.” I don’t think Garfield will still be donning the skintight red and blue suit until then, but then again, Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen are still playing Professor X and Magneto well into their 80s, so I guess anything is possible.

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Now you may think this means Andrew Garfield is tired of the Spider-Man questions nearly 15 years after he debuted as the character, but far from it. He also had this to say on the subject:

But also, people can ask whatever they want. My life is very blessed.

So the mystery remains about whether or not Andrew Garfield will ever play Spider-Man for a fourth time, but he’s certainly prepared to continue being asked about this portion of his career if he lives to be a nonagenarian. Last week, Garfield also talked about the part of No Way Home’s improvised three Spideys sequence that surprised him, as well as confirmed he has seen the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer (albeit without audio). Though there’s been no indication his version of Spider-Man will appear in either Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, which will bring the MCU’s Multiverse Saga to a close, there is a rumor claiming that Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man will fight Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in the former movie.

Andrew Garfield’s two solo Spider-Man movies can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription, and Spider-Man: No Way Home will be available on that platform starting on April 15. You can catch Tom Holland’s version of Peter Parker back in action when Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31.