Spider-Man’s Jacob Batalon Reveals Initial Reaction To Filming No Way Home Scene With Andrew Garfield And Tobey Maguire

After so much speculation on whether or not Spider-Man alumni Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire would be in No Way Home , our prayers were answered when both revealed themselves in the MCU trilogy-concluding film. All Jacob Batalon’s Ned had to do was open a portal to find Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, but he ended up summoning the two web-slinging characters who previously dominated the Spider-Man movies . If that No Way Home scene was a big deal to us, Batalon revealed his initial reaction to being part of that moment working with Garfield and Maguire.

When Ned was trying to bring back his Peter Parker to him and MJ through Doctor Strange’s sling ring, Peter Parker returned. Only it wasn't the Peter Parker we expected. First came Andrew Garfield’s Peter, who we hadn't seen since 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Ned’s second attempt to find Peter revealed Tobey Maguire’s Peter, whose last appearance was in 2007’s Spider-Man 3. Jacob Batalon spoke to ComicBook about knowing what a big deal that scene would be to work on.

I think everyone on set knew it was really special. It had never been done before. I feel like everyone understood the gravity of the moment, but we also kept it really light. At that point in filming, because we were working during the pandemic, we were just all grateful to be there.

It truly was a special moment to see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire share the screen as their Peters for the first time. After possible multiverse leaks led to a juicy too-good-to-be-true rumor about our favorite Spider-Man actors returning, the answer was finally unveiled during No Way Home when both Peters entered a portal leading to Ned's living room. Fans loved their big reveal scene, not only for seeing Garfield and Maguire returning to their Spidey roots, but for the use of Tagalog spoken by Ned’s Lola throughout the scene. It was a No Way Home moment that made many rejoice with cheers.

No matter how many No Way Home rumors and leaks made their way online, no one could have anticipated the return of the two Peters would occur in Ned’s living room until you saw the movie. Jacob Batalon continued to talk about what it was like working with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in that pivotal scene.

Working on that scene specifically was such a delight because Andrew and Tobey are super great. I remember thinking that it was probably one of those moments where people will probably be talking about it for a long time. It was really fun. I feel like that was probably the time where I kind of got to know them the most.

The cast of No Way Home all had a great rapport together, whether it was seeing all of the Peters show off their powers to Ned and MJ or the trio pointing fingers at each other . With how much fun Jacob Batalon had in the scene of the Peters coming together on the big screen, it makes you want to imagine how funny it would be to see Ned in Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s franchises . If Jacob Batalon were somehow to return for a fourth Spider-Man movie , he would still be a great “guy in the chair” for all three of the suited heroes.

Jacob Batalon described his initial reaction to being in the scene of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire making their debuts No Way Home as a “special” moment. Not only was he part of a moment that's never been done before with two Spideys sharing screen time, but he said working with the two actors was a great experience for him too. Make sure to glance at our upcoming Marvel films so you’re in the know about Spider-Man 4 news.