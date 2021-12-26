Tom Holland Confirms The Jake Gyllenhaal Bromance Is Still Alive In Fun New Spider-Man: No Way Home Video

Some Hollywood bromances seem destined to last only for a short time. Others have real staying power, and linger long after the actors move on to other phases of their careers. Just look at Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal – even though they played enemies in Spider-Man: Far From Home, and haven’t appeared on screen together in nearly three years, Holland recently confirmed their bromance is still alive and well while promoting No Way Home.

To celebrate the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Buzzfeed asked the trio at the heart of the film – Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon – to take a quiz and find out once and for all which character best represents them. As you might expect with these three involved, it turned into a bit of a dramatic endeavor:

The quiz taking itself was all in good fun until a question about which Spider-Man villain they’d erase with Thanos’s snap. That naturally led Batalon, Holland and Zendaya to examine not only who they’d choose, but why. Zendaya argued that if they’re making their choice based on who has been the most villainous, that it would have to be Mysterio.

There was just one problem with that for Holland – Mysterio is played by Jake Gyllenhaal, who still appears to be one of Tom Holland’s favorite people. When he took issue with his fictional nemesis being snapped out of existence, he and Zendaya had a healthy debate about the matter. She said they have to take emotions out of the decision. Holland, on the other hand, said he was following his heart and choosing J. Jonah Jameson.

If there’s one thing Tom Holland is, it’s loyal. These days, Jake Gyllenhaal can definitely use the public support. After Taylor Swift re-released her Red album and reminded everyone just how bad her break-up with the actor was, goodwill toward him has been in short supply. (When even Dionne Warwick is calling you out, you know it’s bad.) So, getting a shout-out from an old friend is probably a welcome reprieve.

Holland doesn’t seem to be taking sides in the eternal “All Too Well” debate, though. His friendship with Gyllenhaal was forged years ago, and it was hard to miss when they teamed up to promote Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019. Since then, their career paths have diverged, but they keep finding ways to remind fans that they’re in this bromance for the long haul. In 2020, Holland nominated Gyllenhaal to join him in the Shirtless Spider-Man Challenge. And earlier this year, Gyllenhaal shared a fun (if a little bloody) throwback video to commemorate Holland’s birthday.

Even though Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio didn’t get snapped, he also didn’t make an appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. That doesn’t mean the latest MCU blockbuster isn’t worth checking out, though – even without his bromance with Holland, there are $1 billion reasons and counting to see it.