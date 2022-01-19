Playing a superhero on the big screen is a dream job for many, with countless stars joining the various cinematic universes that are currently in play. But these gigs often require actors to get super jacked to look the part, with prime examples being Chris Hemsworth and Brie Larson. Spider-Man’s Tom Holland has been boxing, and Peter Parker is looking a lot more ripped these days.

25 year-old actor Tom Holland has had an acclaimed six-movie run as Peter Parker, making him a household name as a result. Holland has been super fit in these appearances, with all of his Spider-Man movies containing at least one shirtless scene. And it turns out that after boxing, Holland is getting even more ripped. Check it out for yourself below,

Turns out that swinging on webs does the body good. That, and balancing boxing and weight training. With Tom Holland’s Spider-Man run possibly up for the time being, this type of work could help him read as a more adult actor. But let’s hope he ends up returning to Peter Parker for more blockbusters sometime down the road.

The above post comes to us from the Instagram of actor and entrepreneur Oliver Trevena. He’s clearly buddies with Tom Holland, with the two seemingly working out together recently. While Oliver kept his shirt on, the Chaos Walking star showed off his gains, with his biceps and pectorals looking especially swole. I’m starting to feel bad for whatever Spider-Man villains he might face next.

While Tom Holland has always been super fit, he was seemingly inspired to get bigger while working with Mark Wahlberg in Uncharted. He’s been open about how collaborating with the Ted actor resulted in him working out more , in hopes of not looking scrawny alongside Walhberg. And from the looks of it, those efforts are really paying off.

Smart money says that this image will quickly go viral, especially as Tom Holland’s future as Spider-Man is currently up in the air. The Cherry actor’s contract ended with the release of No Way Home, and there’s been no news about his possible return to the role. But the powers that be at Sony have another trilogy in mind, so hopefully the negotiations will happen sooner rather than later. We’ll just have to see if we get this super ripped version of the web slinger in another blockbuster. With his hero now flying solo without his loved ones, perhaps Holland’s Peter Parker will instead focus on pumping iron. Only time will tell.