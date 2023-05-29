Stephen Amell Opens Up About His Favorite Arrowverse Memories, Including Moment That Was A ‘Dream Come True’

The Flash is done at The CW, and with its end, Stephen Amell is feeling nostalgic about what could be the final months of the Arrowverse. There's still no word on whether Superman & Lois will return for Season 4, and even if it did, it takes place on another Earth than Earth Prime (the home of almost every Arrowverse show). Amell may not be thinking about all of that, but he was thinking about his favorite moments from his run as Oliver Queen.

Stephen Amell was recently asked about fond memories related to the various Arrowverse crossovers, and the actor had quite a few. Amell gave EW a list of his standout crossover moments from his time as Green Arrow and made me want to bust out my Netflix subscription to revisit a few of them:

I remember it for my first appearance on The Flash. I remember it for the first time Oliver and Barry get to interact with Superman for the first time and Supergirl. I mean, come on. That's me feeling like a kid, dream come true.

Stephen Amell sounds like just as big of a fan of heroes crossing paths as everyone else is. I know I was just as hyped when Barry and Oliver met for the first time as I was here recently when they teamed up for the final time. There was always fun to be had when heroes teamed up, which might've played into why Amell enjoyed those moments so much.

The former Arrow star mentioned a lot of moments but did single out one experience as one that was of particular note. Amell talked about what they did when filming Ruby Rose's debut as Batwoman for the crossover Elseworlds, which involved a special plane ride:

And then Grant and Melissa [Benoist] and I going to Chicago to shoot the scenes for the introduction of Ruby Rose as Batwoman was a pretty unique scenario. They flew us out there after a day of shooting on a private jet to Chicago, and we shot there for a couple of days. That was pretty cool.

The CW traditionally filmed Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl in Vancouver, Canada, so one can understand why flying a private jet to Chicago would stick out to Stephen Amell. Especially for something as monumental as the debut of Batwoman – even if Ruby Rose ultimately left the role after one season of her series. Not that I'd expect that fact to sour Amell's memory of a private jet flight to Chicago because, seriously, how cool is that?

It's bittersweet to hear Stephen Amell speak so fondly of his time in the Arrowverse, knowing that the peak era of superheroes on The CW is over. There isn't even another show right now that Superman & Lois could crossover with if it wanted to, though the possibility of former actors appearing isn't out of the question. Perhaps one day we'll see a big reunion crossover for all of the Arrowverse heroes past and present, though, at present, it seems like that era might be coming to a close unless The Flash sets up a spinoff.

Stephen Amell is no longer in the Arrowverse, but those looking for superhero action on The CW can watch Superman & Lois on Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. It's certainly a show capable of delivering the level of hype the early seasons of Arrow did, so I'd highly recommend anyone who hasn't watched to check it out.