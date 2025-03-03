My Adventures With Superman Is Getting A Green Lantern Spinoff, And I Already Know How Season 3 Should Connect The Two Shows

If you’re familiar with my work on CinemaBlend, then you may know I’m a big fan of My Adventures with Superman. I wrote about every episode in Season 2, spoke with talent from the show before the premiere, and contributed to interview coverage after the finale. So needless to say that I was pleased when it was announced midway through Season 2’s run that My Adventures with Superman Season 3 was on the way. But now there’s even more for me to be excited about on the upcoming DC TV shows front as someone who’s also been a Green Lantern fan for a long time.

Last week, it was announced that DC Studios is making an animated series called My Adventures with Green Lantern, which My Adventures with Superman co-creator/co-showrunner Jake Wyatt is executive producing and Stephanie Gonzaga is co-executive producing. Wyatt confirmed on X that both shows exist in the same universe, and the newer series will follow high school student Jessie Cruz, who’s chosen by a Green Lantern power ring that falls from the sky. Per the official logline, “When more debris from the Lanterns’ ancient space war arrives along with their alien foes, she must make the oath to defend Earth in brightest day and blackest night.

The My Adventures with Superman episode “The Machine Who Would Be Empire” revealed that Green Lanterns exist in this universe, but I’m jazzed to learn that now Jessica Cruz and the rest of the Green Lantern Corps are getting their platform. It’s way too early to start speculating about if these two shows will ever cross over, but I already have an idea for how My Adventures of Superman Season 3 can connect to My Adventures with Green Lantern: introduce Tomar-Re and his connection to Krypton.

In the comics, Tomar-Re, one of Hal Jordan’s mentors when he succeeded Abin Sur as the Green Lantern of Sector 2814, protected the neighboring Sector 2813. Krypton was among the planets in Tomar-Re’s sector, and upon learning that it was becoming unstable, the Green Lantern found a rare compound called Stellarium to stabilize the world. Unfortunately, on his way back to Krypton, Tomar-Re was blinded by a yellow solar flare, blinding him and delaying his journey. By the time he arrived to Krypton, it had already exploded, and Tomar-Re struggled with the guilt of failing to save the planet for the rest of his life.

The circumstances of Krypton’s destruction in My Adventures with Superman are much different, as it was confirmed in the Season 2 finale that Brainiac destroyed the planet when peace talks threatened to shut him down. However, I would still like to see Tomar-Re tied to this horrific event. It’s doubtful he would have gotten wind of Brainiac’s plan since it happened so suddenly, but he could still feel guilty for failing to stop the mechanical menace. Krypton was under his jurisdiction, so even if there was nothing he could have done to stop Brainiac, it could nonetheless weigh on the Green Lantern that something this horrific happened on his watch.

If I had my way, Tomar-Re would guest star in My Adventures with Superman Season 3, and Clark, Lois, Jimmy and Kara would learn the basic details about his connection to Krypton. Then, assuming he returns in My Adventures with Green Lantern, either as a supporting character or another guest spot, this can be elaborated upon during his interactions with Jesica Cruz. Connecting these two shows is an inevitably, and this Tomar-Re idea can accomplish that in a way that’s subtle, yet meaningful.

