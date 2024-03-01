Following Superman Suit First Look, The James Gunn Reboot Has Cast Jack Ryan Actor Wendell Pierce In A Key Role

Yesterday was a big day for people looking forward to David Corenswet’s upcoming turn as Superman. Not only did we get the first look at his Superman suit’s ’S’ insignia, but DC Studios co-head James Gunn, who’s also writing and directing this upcoming DC movie, revealed it will now simply be called Superman rather than Superman: Legacy. But there’s another key piece of Superman-related news to come in before we hit the weekend, as Jack Ryan actor Wendell Pierce has reportedly been cast in a key role.

Per THR, Pierce has joined the cast of the Superman reboot to play Perry White, editor-in-chief of The Daily Planet. As the boss of Clark Kent, Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen and many more, Perry has been a fixture in the Superman mythos since he was introduced in the radio program The Adventures of Superman in 1940, which was followed by his comic book debut in the pages of Superman #7 that same year. So it would have been weird for the character not to be involved in the new Superman movie, and now we know that Pierce will be the one to bring him to life in the DC Universe.

As of late, Wendell Pierce is arguably best known for starring opposite John Krasinski in Jack Ryan, which streams to Amazon Prime Video subscribers and wrapped up after four seasons in 2023. Now he’s among the stars attached to Elsbeth, a spinoff of The Good Wife and The Good Fight that airs on CBS. His other notable TV credits include playing Detective William “Bunk” Moreland in The Wire, Robert Zane in Suits and Teddy in The Odd Couple series that ran from 2015-2017, and Malcolm X, Ray, Four, Burning Cane and The Gift are among the entries on the film side of his resume.

