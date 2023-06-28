The Sweet Way Celebs Like Lili Reinhart And Top Gun’s Glen Powell Shouted Out Our New Superman And Lois Lane

Superman: Legacy is a movie more than two years away, so we really didn’t know exactly when we would learn who the new Supes in the relaunched DCU would be, but yesterday that news arrived. Viral fan favorite David Corenswet got the nod to play the new Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan will portray Lois Lane. Fans are excited, and so are other stars like, Lili Reinhart and Glen Powell, who are showing their support for the new first couple of the DC film universe.

The news hit yesterday afternoon that Corenswet and Brosnahan had been chosen by James Gunn, who is both the writer and director of the upcoming Superman: Legacy as well as one of the two heads of DC Studios, tasked with building a brand new cinematic universe out of the ashes of what came before. Gunn has never been shy about telling the world when movie news gets their information wrong, so for many, it wasn’t true until Gunn said it was and he appeared on Twitter and said it was:

Accurate! (They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people).

Alongside that, came the responses of many other celebrities who know the two stars who just received a huge break. Lili Reinhart, who starred alongside David Corenswet in the Netflix movie Look Both Ways, last year dropped an incredibly touching candid photo of the actor with his dog on her Instagram, congratulating him on the new role:

(Image credit: Lili Reinhart IG)

One actor who knows a little something about getting a big break is Glen Powell, who starred alongside Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick. He also gave the new Superman a shoutout on Instagram, calling the actor “My hero.”

(Image credit: Glen Powell Instagram)

But Superman isn’t the only one getting the love. Rachel Brosnahan shared the news of her casting as Lois Lane on Instagram and several other celebrities offered their congratulations. Zachary Levi, who got to play a superhero himself in the Shazam! franchise, posted a response, saying:

Yesss ma’ammmmmmm!!! 💃

Another woman who knows a thing or two about appearing in superhero movies, Jamie Alexander of the Thor franchise, also shared her congratulations. She's clearly very excited for the young star, as she posted:

Wooohooo major congrats!!!!!!! 🙌🏻🤩

Now that the hunt for Clark Kent and Lois Lane is over, Superman: Legacy will reportedly be moving on to casting the DCU’s Lex Luthor. David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan will likely play a big role in that, as who has the best on-screen chemistry with the other two leads may be what determines who ends up getting cast as Luthor.

These roles are potentially huge breaks for both David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan. Many of the actors who have played Superman and Lois have become household names because of those roles alone. It'll be exciting to see how the casting process progresses. Superman: Legacy is expected to start filming early next year in anticipation of a 2025 release date. We can likely expect to see the first official photos of the pair in costume sometime in 2024.