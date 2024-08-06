My Adventures With Superman's Showrunner Explains To Us Why He’s ‘Excited’ To Pair Lex Luthor With Slade Wilson For Season 3

When Lex Luthor allied himself with Amanda Waller in the second episode of My Adventures with Superman Season 2, which concluded its run on the 2024 TV schedule last month, it meant that Slade Wilson, better known to comics fans as Deathstroke, was knocked down a peg. There was no love lost between these two Task Force X operatives, and Slade was especially disappointed when Waller gave Luthor all the resources he needed to complete upgrading the Metallos. And yet, as seen above, the My Adventures with Superman Season 2 finale showed these two are now working together. Jake Wyatt, one of the series’ showrunners, told CinemaBlend why he’s “excited” to pair Luthor with Slade in the officially-confirmed Season 3.

Along with going over how he and fellow showrunners Brendan Clogher and Josie Campbell learned that Season 3 was happening long after they finished Season 2, Wyatt went over with our own Sean O’Connell at San Diego Comic-Con what makes Lex Luthor and Slade Wilson such a compelling pair, saying:

So I’m excited about that relationship a lot, partly because it’s the brains and brawn pairing, that’s always fun to do. And then partly because you’ve got these two self-serving survivors. They both survived General Lane, they both survived Amanda Waller, and now they’re out in the private sector trying to make it happen. So who comes out on top when it’s two treasonous little traitors in business together? I’m really excited to see that.

While the exact circumstances regarding how Luthor and Slade came to join forces remain a mystery, Jake Wyatt’s comment indicates that with Amanda Waller on the run, these two felt they had enough shared interests and were willing to put aside their differences for mutual benefit. When we last saw Luthor and Slade in the Season 2 finale, where Kara Zor-El officially became Supergirl, the former ran away in panic after the Metallos were taken over by Brainiac, and the latter tried his best to fight the Kryptonian AI’s forces alongside Damage and Atomic Skull, but failed to make a dent. Now that Task Force X is no more, Luthor and Slade are now free to take the world by storm with LexCorp.

I’m not ready to assume yet that Lex Luthor and Slade Wilson will be My Adventures with Superman Season 3’s main antagonists, but we can definitely count on them causing trouble. For one thing, the Conner Kent version of Superboy will be introduced, and if his traditional origins are retained, then he’ll be a clone created from Superman and Luthor’s DNA. Superboy came from Project Cadmus in the comics, but since that group is no longer around in this series, perhaps Luthor will be responsible for designing him. Also, it looks like Hank Henshaw will turn into Cyborg Superman, so don’t be surprised if LexCorp resources are used to fashion Hank’s new body.

It will likely be a while until My Adventures with Superman Season 3’s premiere date on Adult Swim is announced. The good news is that if you have a Max subscription, you can stream the first two seasons, along with plenty of other DC movies and TV shows, to your heart’s content.