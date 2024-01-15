How Superman: Legacy's Rachel Brosnahan Seemingly Slipped In A Dig At The SnyderVerse While Describing Her Lois Lane

It comes with the territory. If and when you sign up for a highly anticipated comic book movie, you will be asked about that movie at every single event you attend. Past and present Marvel and DC actors have learned that over the years. Abd DC newcomer Rachel Brosnahan is getting a trial by fire as of late as she works the awards show circuit on behalf of her magnificent show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel . Doing red carpet interviews at the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice have allowed Brosnahan the opportunity to give slight hints at what her Lois Lane will be like in James Gunn’s upcoming Superman reboot. And when describing the project to a reporter last night, she may have unintentionally shaded the SnyderVerse (or, at least, that’s how fans of the SnyderVerse will perceive it).

The Man of Steel is such an iconic character, there’s simply no way that Hollywood would leave him on the shelf for too long. Nicolas Cage crammed him into The Flash . Jacob Elordi claims he passed on the opportunity to audition to play the hero. Instead, we have David Cornswet suiting up for Superman: Legacy, with Rachel Brosnahan ready to play his Lois Lane. Before the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday night, Brosnahan was asked by Entertainment Tonight how she planned to put her own stamp on Lois, a character played on screen by Margot Kidder, Teri Hatcher, Kate Bosworth, and Amy Adams, to name just a few. And Brosnahan said:

I've really enjoyed the collaboration with James Gunn so far. Every single person involved with this production is such a perfect nerd for Superman. We all grew up watching the movies and some of us grew up reading the comics. I feel like it's being made with so much love. This Superman will have a sense of humor … we're excited to both put our own spin on things, but also honor the material we love so much.

Oh man. That “sense of humor” note is going to frustrate the die-hard fans of the SnyderVerse, isn’t it? That nickname is given to the stretch of films that began with Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel, and concluded with the recent Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The SnyderVerse movies are marketed as darker, and more serious, in tone. And while Snyder fans lobby for Warner Bros. to somehow sell the SnyderVerse to Netflix (how ridiculous), James Gunn’s reboot is meant to distance itself from the shadow of Snyder’s influence.

And have a sense of humor.

When pressed for three words to describe her upcoming interpretation of Lois Lane, Rachel Brosnahan cheated a bit and said:

Feisty. Dare I say, marvelous? And fiercely intelligent.