With Superman And Lois' Filming Wrapped, Elizabeth Tulloch Shared Thankful Farewell To Lois Lane That Referenced James Gunn And Rachel Brosnahan

There are many shows ending or canceled in 2024, including The CW’s very last DC series. Superman & Lois is ending after Season 4 later this year, and while much of the main cast got cut besides the Kent family and Michael Cudlitz’s Lex Luthor, one can still assume that it’s going to be a season to remember that is going to be as emotional as ever. Filming has officially wrapped on the superhero drama, and Lois Lane herself, Elizabeth Tulloch, shared a thoughtful thank you that referenced the Man of Steel's future.

Tulloch took to Instagram after wrapping Superman & Lois and reflected on playing the iconic and strong journalist the last four years. After praising Lois’ “fierceness, her work ethic, her determination, her playfulness, her commitment to finding the truth no matter the cost,” she went on to thank much of the crew, The CW, Warner Bros. TV and, of course, her cast and her Superman, Tyler Hoechlin. Tulloch also looked forward to the future with James Gunn’s upcoming film Superman and shared her excitement to see Rachel Brosnahan take on the Lois Lane mantle:

I wish the best of luck to @jamesgunn and the rest of his cast and crew, and especially to @rachelbrosnahan- I’m sure you will be a wonderful Lois and I can’t wait to see what you do with the role. Have so much fun - I know I did.

Despite the fact that the Superman movie more or less had something to do with Superman & Lois’ cancellation, as CW Entertainment Chief Brad Schwartz previously said DC didn’t want a “competing Superman product in the marketplace,” it seems like there is no bad blood between the actors. Even Brosnahan commented on Tulloch’s post and was as grateful as ever to have the torch passed down to her:

Congratulations to the entire team! And thank you for this lovely torch pass 💜

After some big names were gunning for the roles of Clark and Lois, David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan came out on top. They are just the latest to take on the roles of the power couple, and Elizabeth Tulloch is already looking forward to what they can come up with. It will surely be interesting to see how James Gunn’s film goes, but knowing that Brosnahan has the approval of the most recent Lois, the role is in good hands.

Meanwhile, a premiere date for Superman & Lois Season 4 has yet to be announced, but it’s not going to be any time soon. Schwartz previously told TVLine that even though the show "could be ready for summer” with all of the special effects, the final season “would be wasted in the summer.” This means that even though Superman & Lois’ final season will still be on the 2024 TV schedule, it won’t be until at least sometime this fall, but the wait will be worth it.

As for Superman, Warner Bros. will be releasing the film on July 11, 2025, so it won’t be long to hop on the next Superman bandwagon after Superman & Lois ends. That may not make saying goodbye to Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch and everyone else on the series any easier, but it will still be something to look forward to, especially longtime Superman fans.