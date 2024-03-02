Superman’s Rachel Brosnahan Shares Cute BTS Video, Including More Of Nicholas Hoult’s Bald Lex Luthor Head

Production on James Gunn’s upcoming DC movie Superman is officially underway, and coincidentally kicked off on Supes’ very own birthday. Meant to kick off what’s we know as the DCU Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters , it’s time for us to believe a man can fly yet again. But what I really believe in right now is actor Rachel Brosnahan and her chemistry with both David Corenswet and the freshly bald Nicholas Hoult.

That’s thanks to a cute BTS video showcasing the three Superman leads, in a setting that gives us no hints as to what this 2025 movie will look like. It doesn’t matter though, as this TikTok from Ms. Brosnahan’s official account is all you’ll need to put a smile on your face:

As an added bonus of flashing their chemistry, we do get another look at Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor look. In one respect, it’s hard not to see the Mad Max: Fury Road star cleanly shaven and not want to shout, “WITNESS ME!”

Yet at the same time, I have to say the fan art didn’t do him justice, and I think the fans who loved that first Superman cast photo would agree. Though that photo already seems to be a bit out of date, as it totally hid Wendell Pierce's Superman casting; which revealed the Jack Ryan actor will now be running the Daily Planet as noble editor Perry White.

It’s simple, not showy, and Rachel Brosnahan’s clip invokes the spirit of playfulness you’d expect from a James Gunn film. We may not be learning any new facts that change what we know about Superman , but it certainly fuels the hype surrounding the DCU’s big reboot. It also makes you wonder just how things are going to look when Hoult's Luthor has to square off against either of his lovely co-stars.

And if you’re wondering about the title, yes, James Gunn officially renamed Superman: Legacy into something that seems a bit more traditional. The former Guardians of the Galaxy mastermind told the world that the decision was made as he locked in the final draft of the script. So whatever reasons he had for this decision will be shown on the screen next summer.

For now, all we know is that Superman is up, up, up and away in front of the cameras, and the cast looks like they’re getting along rather well. That right there is enough to keep fans in the conversation, hoping that sooner rather than later Rachel Brosnahan, or any of her co-stars, will share some further moments of merriment that could potentially clue us into this new era of Gods and Monsters.

Superman is set to arrive in theaters with a single bound on July 11, 2025. But if you’d like to catch up on the more immediate world of moviegoing, the 2024 movie schedule has all the information you could hope for to plan your next trip to the movies. For those of you looking to reflect on Clark Kents of the past, a Max subscription is what you'll need to dig into the last son of Krypton's various incarnations.