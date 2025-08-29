The DCU is in full effect, with co-CEO James Gunn releasing Superman and Peacemaker Season 2 in theaters and streaming with an HBO Max subscription, respectively. The first big screen installment of Gods and Monsters was a huge success, partly thanks to the scene-stealing antics of Kyrpto. The actress who portrayed the pooch on set recently revealed the one question she keeps getting... and it involves touching David Corenswet.

Corenswet led the cast of Superman, but there were tons of other actors and crew members who brought Gunn's vision to life. That includes Murphy Weed, who wore mo-cap pajamas and played Krypto on set. While appearing on The Podcast of Steel, she was asked if she actually bit the Politician actor while acting as the superpowered dog. She confirmed she didn't actually bite her co-star's boot, then admitted:

Everyone asks me that, if I bit him. It’s the one question I keep getting.

Corenswet has become an overnight sensation, so I have to assume there are plenty. of moviegoers who would like to give him a love bite at this point. I have to assume that's why Weed has been fielding this type of question over and over again. Sorry, folks, she didn't get quite that physical with the 32-year-old actor while playing his loyal canine.

Later in the same interview, Murphy Weed was also asked if she was the one jumping on David Corenswet in Superman's opening sequence in the snow. She gave the bad news, revealing:

That was not me, I did not do the snow. I wish.

I mean, same. Who wouldn't want to roll around with Superman in the snow? Alas, this wasn't one of the sequences where she was working with the star of Hollywood (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription). Still, it sounds like the DC blockbuster was a dream job for the actress.

As Weed explained, filming Superman was a trip. Her very first day was in the Fortress of Solitude, which must have been a pinch-me moment. In the end, she had the same schedule as a real dog named Jolene, sharing what it was like to bond with her Krypto colleague. In her words:

It was me and her. We had the same exact schedules, we were sitting next to each other the whole time. We were the same actor, it was kind of crazy.

In the end, bringing Krypto to life was a three-person job. Because in addition to Murphy Weed and Jolene, the character's likeness was based on James Gunn's dog Ozu. This alchemy really worked, and the character was a serious scene stealer.

Supergirl's cameo in Superman revealed that Krypto was actually her dog, so he's expected to once again appear in her solo movie. We'll have to see if lightning can strike the same place twice, and if Weed is once again bringing the pooch to life.

Superman is still in theaters now as part of the 2025 movie release list. The next upcoming DC movie following suit is Supergirl on June 26th of next year. Give us more Krypto ASAP!