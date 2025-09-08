Clark Kent Being In His Influencer Era Wasn't On My Bingo Card, And I'm So Here For This Superman Day In The Life Vlog

James Gunn’s Superman reboot finally hit the 2025 movie schedule , kick-starting the DCU’s Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters . For my money, David Corenswet’s take on Clark Kent (and Big Blue) over delivers, and that charm even spills into the movie's marketing campaign, especially the cheeky day-in-the-life of Clark Kent vlog. Sure, I didn’t have a vlog on my bingo card, but wow, is it fun.

The clip has been getting a lot of attention, thanks to TikTok creator @aguywithamoviecamera , who put together a fun “Day in the Life” (DITL) video of David Corenswet as Clark Kent. It kicks off with a playful intro: “I’m Clark Kent… and I’m a regular human journalist at the Daily Planet. This is a day in my life.” The video then takes you along for a stroll through Supes's alter ego's day, filled with those relatable moments that you can’t help but stop and watch.

The vignette leans into Kent’s undercover charm as he blends into the Daily Planet routine, paired with a hilarious voiceover where he name-drops his “good buddy, Jimmy Olsen” and gushes over “the phenomenally talented Lois Lane,” who is only his friend and “nothing else.” Best gag: Clark proudly notes he takes the elevator—“the normal way to get up to the top of a skyscraper”—as if there isn’t a faster option for someone who totally can’t fly. Wink, wink.

The comments are almost as charming as the clip itself. Here are a few favorites—starting with the creator:

“Still no clue why they had me follow around and record this normal reporter??” – @Reece

“i know he and Superman are dating, I just can't prove it yet.” – @ENZO

“Wait a min…take them glasses off.” – @ ✨💕Mariah Kaye✨

“i feel like he's about to tell me to support his small business.” – @ juliet

“Clark's day seems so chill, but I bet there's more to it than meets the eye.” – @ Carrie

“The to do list - ‘Send half of each paycheck to ma and pa’ 🥹” – @ Starlordsally

And yes, even the to-do list is peak Clark Kent. I’d never considered him sending half his paycheck to Ma and Pa, but of course he does—wholesome to the core.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Given how big a hit Superman was this summer, it’s no shock that James Gunn’s take is officially getting a sequel . After initially stopping short of confirming it, Gunn talked openly about the character’s future in the new DCU—now the follow-up is a go, with a 2027 release date. Translation: expect more playful promo drops as Man of Tomorrow marches toward opening day.

Influencer-era Clark wasn’t on anyone’s bingo card, but now that we’ve seen it, it’s the perfect vibe-check for the DCU’s new tone. I’m curious if we’ll get a similar swing as the upcoming Supergirl nears the 2026 movie schedule . Only time will tell, but based on her appearance at the end of Supes’ first outing, her vlog would look very different from Clark’s.